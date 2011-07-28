Here's Everything We Know So Far About Mozilla's Answer To Chrome OS

Dylan Love
Photo: Dylan Love

The famed open source developers at Mozilla, already responsible for popular software like Firefox and Thunderbird, are throwing their collective hats into the operating system ring.The project is still very much in its infancy, but based on what we’re reading and hearing, it’s an interesting and exciting project.

Here’s everything we know about Mozilla’s operating system so far.

It's called Boot to Gecko, or B2G.

It will be a complete operating system running on the Web.

B2G will be partially inspired by Android and will be fully open source.

Once an early version of the OS is ready, they'll test it on an Android-compatible device.

Mozilla is building a Web-based OS because they want to push the boundaries of the Internet.

When it's finished, B2G will support things like telephony, SMS, USB, Bluetooth, and NFC. It might even support a camera as well.

It's still in its very early stages, but the Mozilla team wants feedback.

If you're interested, you can join the very active discussion online.

BONUS: Could B2G power the Seabird, a Mozilla concept phone?

