Here's Everything We Know So Far About Mozilla's Answer To Chrome OS

Photo: Dylan Love
The famed open source developers at Mozilla, already responsible for popular software like Firefox and Thunderbird, are throwing their collective hats into the operating system ring.The project is still very much in its infancy, but based on what we’re reading and hearing, it’s an interesting and exciting project.
Here’s everything we know about Mozilla’s operating system so far.
When it's finished, B2G will support things like telephony, SMS, USB, Bluetooth, and NFC. It might even support a camera as well.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.