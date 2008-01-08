Mozilla: John Lilly Promoted to CEO. IPO Now a Go?

Mozilla Corp.’s COO John Lilly has been promoted to CEO. He is taking over from Mitchell Baker, who will remain chairman.

Mozilla Corp. is the for-profit subsidiary of the Mozilla Foundation, which manages the open-source Internet browser Firefox and email client Thunderbird. Last week, we predicted that Mozilla Corp. would eventually go public, and we estimated that the company would be worth between $1.5 billion and $4 billion as a publicly traded entity. Mozilla COO John Lilly quickly weighed in and asserted that Mozilla Corp. would not go public–as CEO Mitchell Baker had said on numerous occasions.

Well, now that Mitchell has ascended to the Chairman role and John’s in charge of day-to-day decisions, we wonder…will John reconsider the IPO?

John weighs in on his plans here. Mozilla announces his promotion here. Congratulations, John!

See Also:

The Mozilla/Firefox IPO

Mozilla IPO Part 2: John Lilly Responds

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.