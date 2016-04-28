Mozilla fixed a bug in Firefox that was discovered by British spy agency GCHQ

Mozilla has fixed a security flaw in its Firefox web browser that was discovered by a team of people working for British spy agency GCHQ, The Register reports.

Mozilla says on its website that the National Technical Authority for Information Assurance (CESG) discovered a flaw in the way that Firefox handles JavaScript. CESG is part of GCHQ, the British spy agency that’s roughly equivalent to the NSA in the US.

The flaw that has been fixed in Mozilla could have allowed web pages to run their own code, potentially causing serious problems.

Spy agencies informing tech companies about flaws in their products is an important process. The NSA says that it hands over details of flaws more than 90% of the time. But that means that there are also flaws that go undisclosed, and the security agencies then use those to gather data.

