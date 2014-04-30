Here Are The Most Important Features In The New Version Of Firefox

Mozilla has just released a brand-new version of Firefox that gives the browser a cleaner look with more customisation options.

There are a lot of minor tweaks that come with Firefox 29, but the most prominent additions include a new grid-style menu and a Customise Mode.

In general, the changes make it easier to navigate the browser more quickly while giving it a more streamlined look.

For instance, you can now drag and drop add-ons into the menu or toolbar for quick access. This means that if you want to send something to your Kindle or block ads, you can do it directly from your toolbar without having to disrupt whatever you’re viewing.

It’s definitely an improvement that Firefox fans will appreciate, and it makes the browser feel a bit more intuitive and modern.

Here’s a quick look at the most important changes in Firefox 29:

You can access the new menu by clicking the button on the far-right-hand side of the browser. It’s reminiscent of the menu in Google’s Chrome OS, which also displays options in a grid format.

Customise Mode is a new feature that’s designed to make sure you keep the tools and add-ons you use the most frequently in your menu bar. You can drag and drop icons between the toolbar and the menu in this mode.

There’s also a new Bookmarks menu button right next to the star Bookmarks button. This launches a menu that lets you see recently bookmarked and tagged items among other actions.

Tabs look much cleaner in the new version of Firefox.

In the older versions of Firefox, tabs didn’t blend into the background of your toolbar as easily.

