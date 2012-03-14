FREAKY: Art Display At SXSW Shows Which Web Sites Are Tracking You

Photo: Screenshot of Collusion

Mozilla showed off its new experimental add-on for Firefox browsers at an art space at SXSW.It’s called Collusion, and the point is to show which websites are tracking you as you surf the Internet.



Each circle is a website we visited. An arrow connecting the two circles shows that the site has sent one or more third-party cookies to the other site, informing them that you visited their site.

It only took a few minutes of surfing to make the impressions in the photo above.

Mozilla partnered with Samsung Mobile and Twitter to put on FEED at the Austin Museum of Art.

If you’re a Mozilla user, you can download Collusion here.

