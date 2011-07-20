Mozilla Designed A System That Makes Passwords Obsolete

In between updating Firefox every few weeks, the Mozilla team managed to find time to put together BrowserID, a system that might make passwords a thing of the past.



It’s a straightforward premise — log in to the BrowserID service, and you’re automatically granted access to all your password-protected websites.

We think this could be big, especially with a major player like Mozilla behind it. The only roadblock is adoption — how long until Netflix, Amazon, and others adopt the protocol?

Watch the video below to see it in action:

