This new Amazon show just pulled a surprise win over 'Transparent' at the Golden Globes

“Transparent” was the favourite to win a second Golden Globe Award for Best Comedy on Sunday night. Instead, another Amazon show surprisingly took the gold: “Mozart in the Jungle.”

It was a surprise win over the much-heralded Jeffrey Tambor series about an ageing dad who decides to transition into living as a woman.

On the surface, it feels like an upset. But when one thinks about what the Hollywood Foreign Press Association likes, it doesn’t seem so strange.

“Mozart in the Jungle” follows a New York symphony orchestra, whose conductor is replaced by a young, strange conductor from Mexico played by Golden Globe nominee Gael Garcia Bernal.

The HFPA loves to stay ahead of the curve by championing promising new shows. It also looks to support shows with international appeal. Both of those criteria apply to “Mozart in the Jungle.”

For Amazon, it’s yet another assurance that it’s moving into competing not only with other streaming video companies, but with the TV networks as well.

“Casual” (Hulu), “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix), “Silicon Valley” (HBO), and Veep (HBO) were also nominated in the tough TV comedy category.

