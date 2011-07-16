Mozart Probably Died Young From Not Getting Enough Sun

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A new theory suggests legendary composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart died at 35 due in part to a vitamin D deficiency.Vitamin D is produced when the body is exposed to natural sunlight and Mozart spent his life in high-latitude Austria, working at night and sleeping during the day.



According to ABC Science, with no knowledge of the condition, Mozart went untreated and died from illnesses brought on by the deficiency.

“If only Mozart had known about vitamin D and had access to supplements, he could have doubled his lifetime’s output of work, says William Grant, a retired NASA atmospheric physicist who has been following vitamin D research with great interest for the past decade. And, he argues, the same goes for several other famous musicians who died at young ages.”

While some researchers remain sceptical, Grant thinks Mozart’s story holds a cautionary tale for modern musicians, who might want to consider getting outside for a practice session or two.

