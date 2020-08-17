Islamic State has gained its first outpost in southern Africa after the capture of strategic port in Mozambique

AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images A member of the Iraqi forces walks past a mural bearing the logo of the Islamic State (IS) group in a tunnel that was reportedly used as a training centre by the jihadists, on March 1, 2017, in the village of Albu Sayf, on the southern outskirts of Mosul.

Militants affiliated to Islamic State (IS) have captured a key port in northern Mozambique.

For the first time, IS has a foothold in southern Africa.

After several days of fighting, government troops abandoned the port of Mocimboa da Praia. However, the latest reports indicate attempts to recapture it.

The port delivers cargo to vast new gas fields that are being developed offshore by multinationals, including Total.

Mozambique has become the latest African stronghold of Islamic State (IS) after well-armed insurgents captured a strategic port in the north of the country.

Fighters affiliated to IS overran the port of Mocimboa da Praia after several days of fighting earlier this week. The city is now under Sharia law, according to The Times.

The latest reports say government troops are still battling to regain control of the city and hundreds of reinforcements have been rushed to the battle, the Guardian reported, on Sunday. Mercenaries from Russia and South Africa have also been in combat for the government, said the report.

The Mozambican defence minister, Jaime Neto, said that the extremists had infiltrated parts of the port and “attacked the town from the inside out, causing destruction, looting, and the murder of defenseless citizens”, according to a report from the local Zitamar news agency.

Foothold. ISIS-aligned militants take over Mozambique's port Mocimboa da Praia, centre of one of Africa's biggest investment works (Exxon-Mobile/Total liquefied natural gas project), killing 50 Moz soldiers. Islamic State Central Africa Province plans to turn Moz into caliphate. pic.twitter.com/Cjclk9M5uz — James Hall (@hallaboutafrica) August 13, 2020

A conflict has been bubbling in the region for three years with local jihadists who align themselves with the Islamic State franchise – called the Islamic State Central Africa Province – growing in confidence and military strength. Since 2017, monitoring groups say more than 1,500 people have been killed and at least 250,000 displaced from their homes in the area, reports Al Jazeera.

Cabo Delgado is a Muslim majority province and the Islamic militants have been able to exploit local grievances and economic hardship to rally fighters around the IS flag. Almost 20% of Mozambique’s 32 million population are Muslims.

The loss of the city is a severe blow to impoverished Mozambique. It is in the gas-rich northern province of Cabo Delgado where energy giants, such as the French-owned Total, are planning to develop offshore gas projects worth up to $US60 billion, according to Al Jazeera.

A deal struck in July, which meant Mozambique would receive $US14.9 billion in debt financing from Total, was one of the largest single investment projects on the continent, according to Foreign Policy.

Experts now fear Mozambique will become a regional centre for Islamic extremism. It borders six other African nations, including South Africa.

