A Year Ago, Microsoft Wouldn't Even Consider Windows On ARM

If the reports about Microsoft porting Windows to the low-powered ARM processor are true, then this appears to be a recent desperation move prompted by data showing that the iPad is already cutting into Windows sales.



When Windows 8 planning began a year ago, mid-level managers in the Windows group weren’t even considering porting Windows to ARM, according to a former employee with detailed knowledge of Microsoft’s thinking on the issue.

The main reason is cost. Windows is a huge and complicated product. When Microsoft decided to support 64-bit Intel processors beginning with Windows Vista, this decision wasn’t made lightly, as it essentially doubled the time spent on development and testing.

This former employee estimates that adding support for yet another type of processor would cost at least $100 million. That echoes comments from another source, who called it a “hugely expensive” undertaking.

Then again, Windows has earned almost $15 billion on $20 billion in revenue over the last four quarters. That’s what a business with more than 90% market share on 400 million units per year looks like. In the past, Microsoft has spent billions on initiatives that could only move its market share a point or two in either direction, like fighting Apple and combating piracy. So CEO Steve Ballmer might view $100 million as a very reasonable investment against a threat that’s only starting to materialise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.