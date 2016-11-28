MOVING ON: One of the co-founders at Shoes of Prey is leaving the company

Shoes of Prey co-founders Michael Fox (L), Jodie Fox (C) and Mike Knapp (R). Photo: Supplied.

Shoes of Prey is a juggernaut in terms of Australian retailing startups.

Since it went global in 2014, after securing a major deal with Nordstrom, the customised women’s shoe business went from strength to strength, and has raised over US$24 million to date.

Last month the business hit a speed bump, closing down its concept stores in the US and Australia.

Now, seven-and-a-half years since it launched, Mike Knapp — one of the three co-founders of the business — is leaving.

Knapp, a former Google engineer, has been the Shoes of Prey’s digital guru, responsible for the development of the business’ shoes design interface.

Knapp is stepping down as CTO to pursue his passion for early-stage startups. He will continue to be an investor.

Upon hearing the news, Business Insider found a few telltales that this might have been coming for a while.

For one, his Linkedin profile clearly states his interest in the startup scene.

“A former lawyer, and ex-Google software engineer, turned entrepreneur. Has a passion for investigating new business models and writing code,” it reads.

On April 1, Knapp tweeted about a new job opening at Shoes of Prey: a director of engineering.

“I’m looking for a Director of Engineering. Come join us on a mission to change retail and manufacturing!,” he said.

I'm looking for a Director of Engineering. Come join us on a mission to change retail and manufacturing! https://t.co/ksmT6QrvhM — Mike Knapp (@mikeee) April 1, 2016

The job reads: “As the Director of Engineering, your role will be to manage our software engineering team of seven engineers. You will also help set the direction of the team by driving our technical strategy.”

He also started to tweet about Kickstarter projects he was backing.

On May 23 he tweeted: “I just backed IN REALITY: a filmmaker’s investigation of unrequited love on @Kickstarter.”

A small but significant development in hindsight.

We spoke with his co-founder Jodie Fox about the news.

“It’s been a while coming,” she said, adding that it was a big decision for Knapp to step down. “It’s been really emotional as well. It’s the Three Musketeers. It’s bittersweet.

“This company is our baby. As a founder you want to build something that is bigger than you, and you want to build something that can exist, run and thrive without you as well. So that fact that one of the founder is stepping down is testament to that.”

When asked whether the director of engineering job ad was created in preparation for Knapp’s exit, Fox replied: “Yeah that’s definitely been a part ensuring that we have created something that is bigger than all of us.”

“A long time ago, I came across this article in the Huffington Post and a founder was saying that it’s a founder’s job to do everything until you hire someone who is more expert than you.

“We did actually fill that role with Joe Landon, he’s from Chicago. We also had a product manager come across from Tom’s shoes to join us too.

“The engineering team is truly thriving; their skills outstrip anything we’ve ever had in the business before. The technology part of our business really is super sophisticated. Mike was the visionary driver in all of that from the very beginning but it’s now in extremely safe hands,” she said, adding they won’t be replacing Knapp with a new CTO.

Knapp is leaving to chase the craving all serial entrepreneurs desire: the startup.

“We all have different reasons for starting businesses, for Mike what drives his passion is ‘day one’ of a startup,” she said. “There, being in front of the computer, it’s flinging those crazy ideas against the wall and seeing what may happen.

“As a business we’re at a point where the sophistication is where we had always hoped it would be, it’s really a milestone for us, and for Mike it’s a personal decision around happiness.

“I think that any founder who is worth their salt always makes sure that they are adding value to their business very single day. The thing is you have to do that from a place of true passion, and I think for Mike he has done that for so many years, and done extraordinary things for the company, but that true passion is in the startup phase.

“He will be keeping all his shares in Shoes of Prey so I know he’ll be barracking for us from the place he ends up. I can’t wait to see what he does next.”

When it comes to his involvement with the business going forward, Fox said that is still being discussed.

“I can’t imagine not talking to Mike about Shoes of Prey, and from a formal standpoint it’s something we’ll figure out over the next 12 months.”

For Knapp, the next step now is to unwind for a while.

“I don’t think he’ll lack options,” said Fox. I know he’s going to take some time off, take a breath, and then he’ll figure out what he’ll do next.”

Knapp’s exit will follow the closures of the Shoes of Prey’s concept stores. It could be seen as a setback for the business but Fox said: “These two things are not connected whatsoever; it would be wildly incorrect to put them together.

“The closure of the stores is an evolution of our strategy… and we’re actually hitting an acceleration as we go towards pure-play,” she said.

“We have an extremely solid strategy, we’ve hired these people who outstrip all of our expertise in that area… we have a long runway in terms of cash.

“When we took on the $15.5 million in December last year, one of the biggest shocks for investors was that all the founders were still in the business seven-and-a-half years later. It’s pretty normal for founders to step out when the time is right for them.”

