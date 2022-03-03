I moved to New York City from a small town. Here are 11 things that surprised me.

I was also surprised to discover how much I enjoy taking the bus.

When I first moved to New York City, I practically never took the bus. I was confused about how to pay — which turns out to be the same way you pay to ride the subway — which routes to take, and whether it was more convenient than taking the subway. It just seemed easier to take the train, which I was more accustomed to from visits to New York in the past.

However, now when I’m going somewhere a little closer to home, I really enjoy taking the bus, and it’s not hard to figure out at all. While taking the bus intimidated me when I first moved to the city, it ended up being easier to navigate than I initially thought.

While it can sometimes take longer than a subway ride to get from place to place, I enjoy being above ground and getting to look out the window while I ride.