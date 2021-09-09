I lived in Austin for seven years. It’s the city where I fell in love with photography and journalism. The author’s life in Austin, Texas, consisted of exploring and photographing the city. Joey Hadden/Insider I moved to Austin in 2013 from Rockwall, Texas, as a senior in high school after my band and my parents broke up at roughly the same time. At first, life in Austin was lonely. While I found my feet, I turned to photography as an outlet, capturing Austin’s mix of urban and natural elements through my lens.

But I knew when my skills were sharp, I wanted to live and work in New York City. The author explores NYC’s newsrooms and speaks at a collegiate media conference. Joey Hadden/Insider Eventually, I landed a spot in the photocommunications department at St. Edward’s University, where I minored in journalism and learned the ins and outs of what it takes to print a weekly publication at a college level. A media conference in New York City during my senior year at St. Ed’s reminded me of my East Coast roots (I grew up in Stamford, Connecticut) and desire to live in the Big Apple — a childhood dream I let go of sometime between high school and college.

It’s been just over two years since I kissed my mom goodbye to start my career across the country, and I still think about the life I left behind. The author enjoys life in New York but misses her mom. Joey Hadden/Insider Cut to three years since the conference, and I’ve been living in Brooklyn for the last two years while working as a reporter. I love my life in New York — it feels more like home than any place I’ve lived before, and the best part is that I made it happen all by myself. But I still think about Austin every day. I miss my family, my friends, and my favorite foods. At the same time, things like sweltering summers and limited public transit remind me why I chose a life in New York City.

In Austin, musicians seem more accessible on a personal level than they do in New York, thanks to events like South by Southwest (SXSW). The author meets her favorite bassist during SXSW in 2015. Joey Hadden/Insider New York is known for being home to many celebrities, but I’ve seen a number of my favorite musicians in Austin. Events like SXSW, a week-long music festival that takes place all around town in intimate clubs and pop-up venues, make it easier to run into your heroes. In 2015, I saw my favorite band, Ball Park Music, play seven times around Austin — in tents, in restaurants, and on small stages. Even better, I got to talk to them after several of the shows about their experiences and musicianship. It felt surreal, and I don’t think it could have happened in a place like New York.

But limited public transit in Austin makes it tough to get around town if you don’t drive. Austin has trains, but they don’t go everywhere. Peter Tsai Photography / Contributor/Getty Images I’m not a driver, so taking trains in New York has given me a freedom I didn’t have in Austin, where I would rely on friends and ride-hailing apps and sometimes walk upwards of 20 minutes to the nearest bus stop.

I also miss having a night out that I don’t have to budget for. The author drinks at Buzz Mill (left) and the Jackalope (right) – two Austin bars. Joey Hadden/Insider I’ve never seen $US3 ($AU4) well drinks in New York — not even during happy hour. But in Austin, deals like these were easy to find. I would never dream of spending $US12 ($AU16) on a cocktail for a night out in Texas, but in New York, that’s the norm. My favorite bar in Austin, Buzz Mill, is open all hours, has a huge outdoor patio, and serves $US5 ($AU7) drinks infused with fruity, nutty, and other sweet flavors. It’s where I catch up with friends every time I’m in town.

Food and drinks aside, I miss living in Hill Country for the views. A view of Austin’s hills from Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve. Joey Hadden/Insider Austin is located in Hill Country, a region of central Texas known for its dramatic hills. Compared to Austin, New York City feels flat. This is nice when I’m going on long walks, but I miss seeing hills in the distance the way I often did when looking outside in Austin.

It’s not just the hills that make me long for Austin – it’s the abundance of nature. The author takes photos of Austin’s nature trails. Joey Hadden/Insider Austin is great because you get both the convenience of living in a city and access to miles of hiking trails that make you feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere. From the Barton Creek Greenbelt to Wild Basin Creative Research Center, Austin has more than 300 parks and trails within city limits, according to Austin Parks Foundation, making room for accessible and free outdoor activities like rock climbing, mountain biking, and disc golfing. Here in New York, spaces like Prospect Park are as close as I can get to feeling like I’m not in the city anymore.

Oftentimes, hikes in Austin lead to swimming holes shaded by trees. The author explores swimming holes with her dog. Joey Hadden/Insider One thing I miss about hiking in Austin is stumbling upon a body of water to swim in. It’s nothing like a beach day at Coney Island, but I sometimes miss swimming in the shade.

While I love spending time outdoors in Austin, I’m happy to leave the heat – and my heat-inspired haircut – behind. The author got so hot in Austin that she decided to cut her hair off. Joey Hadden/Insider I’d rather be cold than hot, and in Austin it’s hot most of the time. It’s the worst in the summer — in August 2020, Austin saw temperatures above 100 degrees nearly every day, according to The Austin-American Statesman — and one year, it was so unbearable, I decided to cut my hair just to cool off. Although the winters in Austin aren’t as chilly as they are in New York, I actually love a cold winter. It makes me appreciate the spring when it finally comes around.

But I miss being in the southwest because it made traveling through New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado, much more accessible. A road trip route the author took. Google Maps, Joey Hadden/Insider When I lived in Austin, I frequently road-tripped with friends to nearby states with epic natural sites, like caves in New Mexico and canyons in Utah. I miss being able to escape to these places when I need a break from the city.