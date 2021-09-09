- I moved from Austin, Texas, to New York City in June 2019.
At first, life in Austin was lonely. While I found my feet, I turned to photography as an outlet, capturing Austin’s mix of urban and natural elements through my lens.
A media conference in New York City during my senior year at St. Ed’s reminded me of my East Coast roots (I grew up in Stamford, Connecticut) and desire to live in the Big Apple — a childhood dream I let go of sometime between high school and college.
But I still think about Austin every day. I miss my family, my friends, and my favorite foods. At the same time, things like sweltering summers and limited public transit remind me why I chose a life in New York City.
Events like SXSW, a week-long music festival that takes place all around town in intimate clubs and pop-up venues, make it easier to run into your heroes.
In 2015, I saw my favorite band, Ball Park Music, play seven times around Austin — in tents, in restaurants, and on small stages. Even better, I got to talk to them after several of the shows about their experiences and musicianship. It felt surreal, and I don’t think it could have happened in a place like New York.
From Torchy’s Tacos to Velvet Taco, there’s no shortage of incredible melted cheesy goodness that I just can’t seem to find in NYC. The closest thing is the hatch green chile queso at Alamo Drafthouse in Downtown Brooklyn, which comes from Austin anyway.
Similarly, kombucha brands like Holy Kombucha and Buddha’s Brew make other renditions of the probiotic tea difficult to enjoy. The kombucha drinks I find in New York’s bodegas aren’t as refreshing as a Prickly Pear or Blood Orange Holy Kombucha. And they don’t come close to the delicious flavor of a Peach Mint Buddha’s Brew fermented in southwest Austin.
My favorite bar in Austin, Buzz Mill, is open all hours, has a huge outdoor patio, and serves $US5 ($AU7) drinks infused with fruity, nutty, and other sweet flavors. It’s where I catch up with friends every time I’m in town.
From the Barton Creek Greenbelt to Wild Basin Creative Research Center, Austin has more than 300 parks and trails within city limits, according to Austin Parks Foundation, making room for accessible and free outdoor activities like rock climbing, mountain biking, and disc golfing.
Here in New York, spaces like Prospect Park are as close as I can get to feeling like I’m not in the city anymore.
It’s the worst in the summer — in August 2020, Austin saw temperatures above 100 degrees nearly every day, according to The Austin-American Statesman — and one year, it was so unbearable, I decided to cut my hair just to cool off.
Although the winters in Austin aren’t as chilly as they are in New York, I actually love a cold winter. It makes me appreciate the spring when it finally comes around.