STUDY: Moving And Breathing In Your Home Affects Your Wi-Fi Signal

A new study by the University Of Utah claims that moving and breathing within your home affects the signal strength of your Wi-Fi router, New Scientist reports.



You’re not going to lose a bar off of your Wi-Fi signal or anything, but the effect is pronounced enough that researchers were actually able to determine where somebody was in a room, and how many breaths per minute that person was taking.

The technique was accurate to +/- .4 breaths per minute, which is pretty astounding.

It works by measuring signal loss because of–get this–the rise and fall of your chest as you breathe. That’s pretty accurate.

The researchers hope to use their research to create less intrusive means of monitoring patients in a hospital, sleep study subjects, and those taking lung-capacity exams.

