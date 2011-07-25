MOVIEWEB COMIC-CON 2011 ALERT: Watch The Amazing Spider-Man Panel And Interviews From Comic-Con

Check out Andrew Garfield‘s surprise appearance as The Amazing Spider-Man in Hall H at Comic-Con 2011. In addition, we’ve got interviews with Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Marvel’s Avi Arad and Matthew Tolmach as well as director Marc Webb.



During the panel, Sony Pictures also confirmed that a CGI Lizard will be Spider-man’s foe in the movie. A description from AICN describes the Lizard:

“They confirmed the Lizard is the big baddie and showed us quite a bit of footage, including some mid-way transformation (looked good, real make-up, etc) and some full on Lizard action, which wasn’t as thrilling. The CG wasn’t bad, but he’s hulked out.

The new Lizard is massive, looking more like a cross between Venom and Killer Croc. The face has an original Ditko symmetry to it and the tongue did poke out at two frightened girls (he makes his big entrance from a girl’s toilet, believe it or not). But no lab coat, naked lizard green body all bulked up and full of CGI fury.”



The Amazing Spider-Man comes to theatres July 3rd, 2012 and stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Martin Sheen, Denis Leary, Chris Zylka, Irrfan Khan, C. Thomas Howell. The film is directed by Marc Webb.

