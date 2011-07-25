MOVIEWEB COMIC-CON 2011 ALERT: Voltron Live Action Movie Coming from Relativity Media

Voltron live-action movie coming from Relativity Media Relativity Media’s President of Worldwide Production Tucker Tooley announced today the studio has optioned the feature film rights for Voltron: Defender of the Universe from World Event Productions, and will adapt the live-action big screen version from the 1984 cult-classic animated series Voltron: Defender of the Universe. The project was brought to Relativity through their deal with Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Richard Suckle, whose company will shepherd the project.



In Voltron: Defender of the Universe, an elite battle force defends the fate of mankind in the spectacular action adventure. Five young warriors are responsible for the future of the galaxy when they become pilots of a battalion of ultra-high-tech Robot Lions, powerful vessels with the ability to join together to form a fearsome mega-weapon known as Voltron: Defender of the Universe.

The original series, based on the Japanese anime properties Beast King GoLion and Kikou Kantai Dairugger XV, aired in the United States for two years and has been described as an “international pop-culture hit” that has garnered a large following over the last 25 years. In recent years, the Voltron: Defender of the Universe property has sold over 300,000 DVDs, established numerous apparel and consumer product deals and has spawned a highly-successful TV series, Voltron Force, which became Nicktoon’s highest-rated debut ever on June 16, 2011. Voltron will be making its first-ever panel debut at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Thursday, July 21 where they will feature a presentation of all-new and classic Voltron content.

The live-action film will be produced by Atlas Entertainment’s Roven (The Dark Knight) and Richard Suckle (The International), along with Kickstart Entertainment’s Jason Netter (Wanted). World Events Productions’ Ted Koplar (Voltron Force) will executive produce. The script is being penned by Thomas Dean Donnelly (Conan the Barbarian) and Joshua Oppenheimer (Sahara).

Tooley said…

“For nearly three decades, Voltron has captured the minds of a nostalgically loyal and rabid fan base and has long been considered a hotly-pursued project. We are beyond excited World Event Productions and Atlas Entertainment have placed their trust and faith in Relativity to bring this coveted property to the big screen, and usher in a new generation of devoted fans.” Tooley added, “With Chuck and Richard‘s experience producing tentpoles, they are the perfect producers to bring this potential franchise to theatres.”

Roven, co-founder, Atlas Entertainment said…

“It’s incredibly gratifying to officially announce the development of the live-action Voltron movie this week, given its recent resurgence and the start of Comic-Con.”

Suckle, producer, Atlas Entertainment added, “I know there’s been a lot of rumours and speculation about this movie, so it’s great to finally confirm to all the Voltron fans everywhere that we’re coming for them.”

Voltron: Defender of the Universe is in development .

