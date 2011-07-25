MOVIEWEB COMIC-CON 2011 ALERT: The Walking Dead Season 2 Trailer

During AMC’s panel for The Walking Dead today at Comic-Con International, the creators announced an October 16th start date for the show’s second season. In addition, they debuted a Comic-Con trailer for the most anticipated television event of the year. Check out the videos below as actor Steven Yeun invites fans to the convention in San Diego.



Season 2 of The Walking Dead is all about slim chances but a slim chance is better than none.

