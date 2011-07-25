MOVIEWEB COMIC-CON 2011 ALERT: Sin City And Machete Sequels Moving Forward

Sin City 2 moving forward according to Robert Rodriguez Director Robert Rodriguez‘s appearance at San Diego Comic-Con was chocked full of news on upcoming projects, including sequels to Sin City and Machete. Here’s what he had to say about Sin City 2, which might finally happen this year, possibly in 3D.



“If Sin City 2 happens, it’ll happen this year. I’d also love to do that in 3D – an idea that would translate really well to that format.“

Robert Rodriguez also indicated that Sin City 2 will incorporate the graphic novel volume A Dame to Kill For, and two brand new stories written by Frank Miller, one of which is entitled The Long, Bad Night.

Machete is actually getting two sequels, according to Robert Rodriguez, who thanked the fans at his Hall H appearance for supporting the movie. Both sequels have been given the green light by Fox Searchlight, with the first sequel entitled Machete Kills.

“You guys were great about supporting Machete. The second one we’re going right into now, Machete Kills.“

The director also said that the other sequel, Machete Kills Again, will be a,

“space opera, a machete-shaped lightsaber. Machete kills in space.“

Sin City was released April 1st, 2005 and stars Jessica Alba, Devon Aoki, Alexis Bledel, Powers Boothe, Cara D. Briggs, Jude Ciccolella, Jeffrey J. Dashnaw, Rosario Dawson. The film is directed by Frank Miller, Robert Rodriguez, Quentin Tarantino.

Machete was released September 3rd, 2010 and stars Danny Trejo, Robert De Niro, Jessica Alba, Steven Seagal, Michelle Rodriguez, Jeff Fahey, Cheech Marin, Don Johnson. The film is directed by Ethan Maniquis, Robert Rodriguez.

Sin City 2 is in development .

