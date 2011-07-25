MOVIEWEB COMIC-CON 2011 ALERT: EXCLUSIVE - Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance Cast & Crew Interviews

Your favourite flaming-headed motorcycle rider is back! Sony Pictures has rode into town with the highly-anticipated sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, which hits theatres nationwide on February 17, 2012. Stars Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba, and Johnny Whitworth were on hand to discuss this upcoming sequel, along with directors Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor. Click on the video players below to watch our exclusive interviews with the cast and crew of Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance comes to theatres February 17th, 2012 and stars Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba, Johnny Whitworth, Ciarán Hinds, Violante Placido. The film is directed by Mark Neveldine, Brian Taylor.
