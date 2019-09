Showtime has unveiled the first full-length trailer for it’s hit series, Dexter. In addition, the cabler has set a release date for the season 6 premiere: Sunday, October 2 at 9pm EST/PST. Get a taste below at what we can expect from this new season as well as your first look at new foes (?) Edward James Olmos and Colin Hanks.



