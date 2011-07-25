MOVIEWEB COMIC-CON 2011 ALERT: Crank 3 Coming Soon!

While catching up with actor Efren Ramirez at Comic-Con for Fox’s new animated spin-off, Napoleon Dynamite, we’ve exclusively learned that filmmakers Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor (Crank, Crank High Voltage) are currently in the process of moving Crank 3 forward. Ramirez also revealed that the filmmakers have decided to make the movie even if Jason Statham chooses not to be involved. Check it out below.



Stay tuned for more on Crank 3 as we talk to Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor shortly.

Crank 3 comes to theatres in 2012.

