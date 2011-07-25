MOVIEWEB COMIC-CON 2011 ALERT: Beavis And Butt-head Sneak Peak

Today at San Diego Comic-Con, MTV aired a sneak peak at the upcoming season of Beavis and Butt-Head which the network plans to premiere this Fall. Check out the sneak peak below!



Created by Mike Judge, Beavis and Butt-Head ran for 200 episodes between 1993 and 1997 and centered on two teenaged heavy-metal music fans who are self-appointed arbiters of “cool.”

Two of MTV’s biggest icons are returning this summer, and according to executives at the network, they will pick up right where they left off. The launch date for the brand-new episodes of Beavis and Butt-head has not yet been made official, but longtime fans (as well as newcomers) can rest assured that the boys will be the same old bored, TV-obsessed, somewhat violent, anti-authoritarian unit they’ve always been.

“They’ll have the same intelligence,” MTV President Van Toffler told Rolling Stone in an exclusive interview. “They’re the same boneheads sitting on the same couch, commenting on things through a really simple prism.”

There will be a new element or two. While the boys used to obsessively watch old music videos, this time around, they’ll poke fun at UFC matches, YouTube clips and even segments from Jersey Shore.

One thing that will be the same is creator Mike Judge, who is returning to the show to helm it a second time. His inspiration for reviving two of his most iconic characters (Judge also created King of the Hill and directed cult-favourite films Office Space and Idiocracy) centered on his ongoing obsession with pop culture.

“In the years since Mike quit doing ‘Beavis and Butt-head,’ he realised that there was a lot to make fun of,” head writer John Altschuler told Rolling Stone. “We just kept coming up with ideas that Mike thought would have made good ‘Beavis and Butt-head’ episodes.”

Beavis and Butt-head last appeared on MTV in 1997, and their return was announced earlier this month at MTV’s upfronts. Excited parties include Justin Bieber, who tweeted about the return of the show shortly after making an appearance at the event.

