MOVIEWEB COMIC-CON 2011 ALERT: Andrew Garfield Talks To The Amazing Spider-Man!

Everyone’s favourite web-slinger is finally back in San Diego for Comic-Con! Sony Pictures has brought the highly-anticipated summer adventure The Amazing Spider-Man to Comic-Con this year with star Andrew Garfield discussing this superhero tale. Click on the video below for our exclusive interview for The Amazing Spider-Man.



The Amazing Spider-Man comes to theatres July 3rd, 2012 and stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Martin Sheen, Denis Leary, Chris Zylka, Irrfan Khan, C. Thomas Howell. The film is directed by Marc Webb.

