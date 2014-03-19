14 Movies That Used A Lot Less CGI Than You Think

Disney / DreamWorks The Aaron Paul car chase film ‘Need For Speed’ chose to drive right by CGI, and went for practical stunt work instead.

If you headed to theatres this weekend to see “Need for Speed,” the film included some crazy stunts.

Audiences saw a Ford Mustang jump three lanes of traffic in Detroit and get airlifted by a U.S. Army helicopter.

One thing you may not have realised was that the DreamWorks’ film was made entirely without any computer-generated imagery, commonly known as “CGI.”

Director Scott Waugh — a former stuntman — wanted to make the action look as real as possible.

“My philosophy has always been that you can’t break physics because if you do it hurts the story because then the characters don’t apply to physics either,” said Waugh.



In Hollywood, while most films employ CGI, you may be surprised by the movies that opt out of using digital enhancements.

