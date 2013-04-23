11 Vastly Different Movies That Actually Have The Same Plot

Tom Cruise’s “Oblivion” came out this weekend, and movie critics repeatedly compared it to nearly every other Sci-Fi film including Disney and Pixar’s “Wall-E.”
Here’s what Variety had to say:
“It all looks and sounds a bit like a live-action remake of “Wall-E,” right down to the way the protagonist, spurred by natural curiosity and an unexpected love interest, finds himself on a dangerous unauthorised mission.”
That isn’t the first time two vastly different titles have been compared.
A recent thread on Reddit asked users to name completely unrelated films that share similar story lines.
We’ve compiled a few of the best.
Plot: One of the last drone repairman on Earth finds a spacecraft which leads to a discovery that puts the fate of mankind in his lap.
(Universal/Disney, Pixar)
Plot: 'A mum Sara(h) protects her son from a guy sent back in time intent on killing her son. The killer is trying to prevent the son from growing up and ruining the future for him. Sara(h) and her son are being protected from the time-travelling killer by the younger version of the killer.'
(Source: Reddit) (Orion/TriStar)
Plot: 'An unplanned pregnancy leads to a sticky situation.'
(Source: Reddit, Lobster456) (Fox/Fox Searchlight)
Plot: 'Tom Hanks' flight doesn't go well.'
(Source: Reddit, golfandpie) (Universal/Fox/DreamWorks/Warner Bros.)
Plot: 'Stole a loaf of bread, went to jail, was given riches by someone, gained political office, took part in rebellion against the government, has longstanding feud with one specific government official, ultimately influences this enemy to defeat himself.'
(Source: Reddit, zninjazero) (Disney/Universal)
Plot: 'A wealthy man has an alter ego that only comes out at night.'
(Source: Reddit, StuntmanTravis) (Warner Bros./LionsGate)
Plot: 'An old bitter man in changing times befriends his young Asian neighbour, who helps him overcome his cynicism and dislike of people after the death of his wife.' or 'Old man stops trusting community and decides to take matters into his own hands.'
(Source: Reddit, Aero06/keepcalmandgraduate) (Warner Bros./Disney, Pixar)
Plot: A man joins up with natives to learn their culture and exploit them. He ends up falling in love with their way of life--and one of their women--and leads them to victory over those trying to take advantage of their resources.
(Source: Reddit) (Fox/Disney/Orion)
