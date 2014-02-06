13 Movies That Bombed In The US But Were Huge Hits Overseas In 2013

It’s no secret Hollywood is becoming more and more dependent on the foreign box office to make a profit on films.
China is currently the largest source of international box office earnings, and by 2018, it’s predicted to be the number one source for box-office income. Thus it’s no surprise that “Iron man 3” had alternate scenes for Chinese audiences and upcoming sequel “Transformers: Age of Extinction” was filmed in China.
Which films received the biggest boost overseas last year?
We looked at the top 100 grossing movies of 2013 from the biggest studios and narrowed it down to films where the overseas gross accounted for 70% or more of the film’s box-office gross. These films are ordered by increasing dependence on foreign earnings.
Though 'Runner, Runner' bombed opening weekend in the US ($7.7 million), it picked up in the foreign markets.
Ron Howard's 'Rush' was a slow draw domestically. It's international gross helped bring it near $US100 million.
DreamWorks Animation's snail tale 'Turbo' was one of the weakest-performing animated films in the states.
'The Last Stand' was one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's lowest opening weekends in the US. It tripled its domestic earnings overseas but is still one of the actor's worst-performing movies.
'The Counselor' wasn't a big hit for Ridley Scott here, but overseas its box-office intake doubled the film's budget.
'After Earth' made less than half its budget in the US, but made up for it with nearly $US200 million in foreign gross.
'Pacific Rim' wouldn't have become one of the highest-grossing films of 2013 if it wasn't for the foreign box office.
'Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters' more than tripled its earnings overseas to bring its total gross to $US225.7 million.
'A Good Day to Die Hard' didn't even break $US100 million domestically, but went on to make more than $US300 million worldwide.
'The Smurfs 2' performed worse than 'Turbo' domestically but because of an overseas bump made nearly $US250 million worldwide.
Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger's return in 'Escape Plan' bombed in the states, but made quadruple in foreign gross.
The US wasn't crazy for Rachel McAdam's time travel romance 'About Time,' but it made more than $US70 million overseas.
'Jack the Giant Slayer': $US197.7 million worldwide
$65.2 million domestic
$132.5 million overseas (67%)
Budget: $US195 million
Distributor: Warner Bros.
'Oblivion': $US286.2 million
$89.1 million domestic
$197 million overseas (68.9%)
Budget: $US120 million
Distributor: Universal
'Beautiful Creatures': $US60 million
$19.5 million domestic
$40.6 million overseas (67.6%)
Budget: $US60 million
Distributor: Warner Bros.
'Elysium': $US286.1 million
$93 million domestic
$193.1 million overseas (67.5%)
Budget: $US115 million
Distributor: TriStar
'Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters': $US200 million
$68.6 million domestic
$121.3 million overseas (65.7%)
Budget: $US90 million
Distributor: Fox
'White House Down': $US205.4 million
$73.1 million domestic
$132.3 million overseas (64.4 %)
Budget: $US150 million
Distributor: Sony
