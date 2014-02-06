13 Movies That Bombed In The US But Were Huge Hits Overseas In 2013

Warner Bros. Pictures The only reason Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pacific Rim’ would warrant a sequel is because of its popularity overseas.

It’s no secret Hollywood is becoming more and more dependent on the foreign box office to make a profit on films.

China is currently the largest source of international box office earnings, and by 2018, it’s predicted to be the number one source for box-office income. Thus it’s no surprise that “Iron man 3” had alternate scenes for Chinese audiences and upcoming sequel “Transformers: Age of Extinction” was filmed in China.

Which films received the biggest boost overseas last year?

We looked at the top 100 grossing movies of 2013 from the biggest studios and narrowed it down to films where the overseas gross accounted for 70% or more of the film’s box-office gross. These films are ordered by increasing dependence on foreign earnings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.