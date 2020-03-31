9 suspense-filled movies you can watch on Netflix if you're disappointed about the delay of 'A Quiet Place: Part II'

Netflix/Energía Entusiasta/Netflix Netflix have several originals that follow the same themes as ‘A Quiet Place,’ like ‘Bird Box’ (left) and ‘Hush’ (right).

The coronavirus crisis has delayed the releases of numeral major Hollywood films like “No Time to Die” and “A Quiet Place: Part II.”

With the sequel to John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” now being released later in the year, there is a hole in the watch-lists of film lovers that, thankfully, Netflix is able to fill.

Netflix has excellent horrors and suspenseful films like “The Son,” “It Comes at Night,” and “Rosemary’s Baby.”

But it also has high-concept thrillers like “Bird Box,” “The Silence,” and “Extinction,” as well as movies that explore the same themes as “A Quiet Place,” like “Cargo,” which tells a similar tale of a man trying to protect his children during a horror-filled environment.

“Hush” is also available, a film that features a deaf character trying to survive a home-invasion.

Here are the 10 best movies available to watch on Netflix right now that can fill the “A Quiet Place: Part II” hole.

With the release of “A Quiet Place: Part II” being delayed until an unspecified date later this year due to the coronavirus crisis, there is a sudden dent in movie-goers watch lists.

The first instalment of “A Quiet Place,” starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski (who was also director), was excellent and beloved not just for its great horror scares and lashings of suspense, but also for its underlying family drama and its inclusion of deaf people as main characters. “A Quiet Place: Part II” was one of the most hotly-anticipated releases of the year, but we sadly now have to wait to see it.

However, Netflix can plug the hole that Krasinski’s film has left – and not just on the horror side of things, either. Indeed, while Netflix have great horrors similar to “A Quiet Place,” the streaming service also has dramas about parenthood and films featuring deaf characters available, too.

Here are the 1o best movies (listed alphabetically) reminiscent of “A Quiet Place” you can watch on Netflix right now.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

‘Bird Box’ (2018)

Netflix Directed by Susanne Bier.

Crudely dubbed “A Quiet Place” but without sight instead of sound, “Bird Box” tries its earnest best to stand out on its own as an original film, ably led by Sandra Bullock. It’s a high-concept film, but this one is more concerned about the monsters within us instead of the creatures themselves.

‘Cargo’ (2017)

Netflix Directed by Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke.

“Cargo” follows a man (Martin Freeman) and his child attempting to navigate their way through lands infested with creatures out to kill them – zombies in this one. It’s tense and touching, just like “A Quiet Place.”

‘Extinction’ (2018)

Netflix Directed by Ben Young.

This monster movie sees a bunch of aliens invade Earth and Michael Peña attempting to protect his family amongst the chaos.

‘Fractured’ (2019)

Netflix Directed by Brad Anderson.

This is a tense and suspenseful mystery featuring Sam Worthington trying to find out what has happened to his wife and daughter following a terrible accident.

‘Hush’ (2016)

Hush Directed by Mike Flanagan.

“Hush” was actually released before “A Quiet Place,” so Netflix’s film can be the first to claim to be the first horror movie led by a deaf character. The classic home-invasion horror sub-genre is given an intelligent spin with the main character being deaf.

‘It Comes at Night’ (2017)

A24 Directed by Trey Edward Shults.

As a strange threat occurs in the world, a man (Joel Edgerton) establishes a frail order in his home with his wife and son. But a young stranger seeking refuge threatens that.

‘Rosemary’s Baby’ (1968)

Paramount Pictures Directed by Rosemary’s Baby.

A lot of modern horrors go for the immediate, shallow reward of an obvious jump scare – a technique that works in the short-term but is quickly forgotten soon thereafter. The best horror films remain inside your head for days on end and truly unsettles you. That is exactly what “Rosemary’s Baby” does.

‘The Silence’ (2019)

Netflix Directed by John R. Leonetti.

This is the film that is the most similar to “A Quiet Place.” Probably too similar, you could argue. But Stanley Tucci is one of the most versatile actors out there, and he isn’t appreciated nearly enough. This Netflix original deserves to be watched for him alone.

‘The Son’ (2019)

Energía Entusiasta Directed by Sebastián Schindel.

This psychological thriller deals with the paranoia of a father as he begins to suspect his wife of dark intentions toward their son that she is pregnant with. A different take on what parents would do for, or to, their children.

