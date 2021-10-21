12 movies to watch if you love ‘Back to the Future’

- “Back to the Future” is a beloved movie that’s influenced sci-fi films for decades.
- Fans may also love classics like “Ghostbusters” (1984) and “Some Kind of Wonderful (1987).
- They might also enjoy time-bending new releases like “Palm Springs” (2020).
Why you’ll like it: “Back to the Future” effortlessly blends humor and high-concept storytelling with its tongue-in-cheek approach to time travel.
Similarly, “Ghostbusters” also walks a fine line by balancing comedy and horror in this sci-fi staple.
Why you’ll like it: Before earning an executive producer credit on “Back to the Future,” Steven Spielberg had already made a name for himself in Hollywood by directing prolific films like “Jaws” (1975) and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981).
In “E.T.,” Spielberg honed in on a more family-friendly approach to filmmaking, using imaginative storytelling to shape the science-fiction genre for decades.
Why you’ll like it: “Back to the Future” sets up high stakes for its protagonist by tasking Marty with securing his own existence and the existence of his brother and sister.
“See You Yesterday” takes a similar premise and employs it with more gravity, while adding in nuanced layers of grief and racial injustice.
Why you’ll like it: Both “Back to the Future” and “Groundhog Day” have long stood as touchstone pictures in the subgenre of time-travel movies.
Although “Back to the Future” is more of an action-adventure film, “Groundhog Day” is firmly rooted in humor and takes full advantage of Murray’s unparalleled comedic timing.
Why you’ll like it: “Back to the Future” has inspired many time-travel films through the years, but many fail to live up to their potential.
Thankfully, “Palm Springs” is a fresh take on the premise and proves itself to be a genuinely funny film that also dwells on philosophical matters like what it means to be alive and who you should share that time with.
Why you’ll like it: In “Back to the Future” Marty plays matchmaker for his parents, but in “About Time” Tim uses time travel to find love for himself.
A sweet and sensitively written romantic comedy, “About Time” succeeds as both a time travel movie and a story about looking for the small joys in everyday life.
Why you’ll like it: Marty is thrown for a loop in “Back to the Future” when he lands in 1955 and is thrown into a world of soda shops and slow dances at school functions.
Viewers looking for a more incisive look into the 1950s can find it in “Rebel Without A Cause,” a quintessential movie that artfully captures the teen angst and aesthetics of the decade.
Why you’ll like it: In “Back to the Future,” Marty (Michael J. Fox) is discouraged when he meets his father, George (Crispin Glover), as a teen and sees him cruelly ridiculed by the school bully, Biff (Thomas F. Wilson).
In the same way George learns to stand up to Biff, Daniel follows a similar character arc in “The Karate Kid” as Mr. Miyagi teaches him self-defense and the importance of self-respect.
Why you’ll like it: In both “Teen Wolf” and “Back to the Future,” Fox shines as a likable lead worth rooting for.
It may not be the most critically acclaimed movie of the 1980s, but “Teen Wolf” is a fun coming-of-age film that helped secure Fox’s position as a rising star in Hollywood.
Why you’ll like it: “Back to the Future” wouldn’t be the same without Christopher Lloyd’s wacky but brilliant turn as Doc Brown.
“Clue” was released the same year as the sci-fi favorite, and although it first flopped upon release, it later regained a second life as a cult classic and continues to reinforce Lloyd’s status as a beloved comedian to this day.
Why you’ll like it: Thompson memorably played Marty’s mother Lorraine in “Back to the Future,” but some fans may not know that Stoltz was also originally cast as Marty before being replaced by Fox.
After meeting on the set of “Back to the Future,” Thompson and Stoltz would go on to act opposite each other in “Some Kind of Wonderful,” where the cast shared remarkable chemistry.
Why you’ll like it: Years after directing “Back to the Future,” filmmaker Zemeckis released “Forrest Gump,” a critically acclaimed picture about an outsider with a unique perspective on the world.
In addition to both films sharing a love for sentiment and spectacle, sharp-eyed fans may spot Alan Silvestri’s name in the end credits. The “Back to the Future” composer reunited with Zemeckis to collaborate on the score for “Forrest Gump.”
