12 movies to watch if you love ‘Back to the Future’

“Ghostbusters” (1984) set the tone for future sci-fi comedies.

: After a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Akroyd, and Bill Murray) lose their jobs at Columbia University, they take on a new recruit (Ernie Hudson) and become ghost hunters for hire.

Why you’ll like it: “Back to the Future” effortlessly blends humor and high-concept storytelling with its tongue-in-cheek approach to time travel.

Similarly, “Ghostbusters” also walks a fine line by balancing comedy and horror in this sci-fi staple.