The Only Movies You Need To See Before The End Of The Year

Now that it’s November, movie season is about to get in full swing again.
Get ready for big name sequels, bigger stars (Jennifer Lawrence anyone?) and a queue of Oscar films (calling Martin Scorsese and David O. Russell).
Recently, there’s been a massive overhaul in movie release date changes (“Jack Ryan,” “Monuments Men,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” etc).
Not sure what to see? We have you covered.
Release Date: November 1
Why to see it: Author Orson Scott Card has been adamant that his 1985 children's novel couldn't be adapted into a movie, but after multiple attempts to bring the book to life, fans can finally indulge in the sci-fi adventure.
Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment picked the film up after Warner Bros. lost rights a while ago.
The movie has a lot of Oscar talent from Harrison Ford to Viola Davis and Ben Kingsley. After his performance in 'Hugo,' Asa Butterfield is one of the next up-and-coming young stars.
Release Date: wide release is November 1
Why to see it: Get ready to hear a lot more about this film if you haven't already, as it's expected to sweep Oscar nominations. You don't need to look farther than the A-list cast for reasons why it's drawing so much buzz -- Michael Fassbender, Brad Pitt, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Chiwetel Ejiofor in the lead.
Release Date: November 8
Why to see it: We think we're more excited for the return of Tom Hiddleston as Loki than Chris Hemsworth as the mighty God of Thunder Thor. While the film is receiving decent reviews, the major takeaways here will be the two added sequences (one in the middle and another post credits) and a five-minute preview for next year's 'Captain America' film that will appear ahead of 3D screenings of the movie.
Release Date: November 22
Why to see it:
Is there any other reason you need to see this sequel other than arrow Jennifer Lawrence?
The second book in the popular series from Suzanne Collins is not only the best of the three, but it also introduces us to new characters including Plutarch Heavensbee (Phillip Seymour Hoffman) and fan-favourite Finnick (Sam Claflin of 'Snow White and the Huntsman'). Like most, we're most excited to see Oscar winner Lawrence who single-handedly made it cool to sling arrows.
Release Date: November 27
Why to see it: Yes, it's extremely tough to imagine a remake of Chan-woo Park's 2003 film. However, we were able to get a sneak peak of the film at New York Comic Con in October, and we were not disappointed. This time around, Josh Brolin plays the role of a man who has been locked up for two decades without knowing his captors or why he's being emprisoned. Plus, how can you deny Samuel L. Jackson?
Release Date: November 29
Why to see it: Idris Elba has proven himself in a few large blockbusters over the past year ('Thor' and underrated 'Pacific Rim'). So far, after premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, the film has received good reviews. Even Mandela himself has endorsed Elba. Plus, The Weinstein Company doesn't seem to lead us astray with pictures of late ('The Butler,' 'Fruitvale Station').
Release Date: December 6
Why to see it: We miss Batbale, so naturally we're excited that Christian Bale is in not one, but two movies this holiday season. His first film out is far from his Caped Crusader days with him as a blue collar steel mill worker seeking vengeance on his brother's kidnappers. Among a killer cast featuring Casey Affleck and Woody Harrelson, is also Willem Dafoe who always plays a dastardly good villain.
Release Date: December 13
Why to see it: If you were disappointed with the first film, this should be the movie where a majority of the action occurs. We'll see the return of Orlando Bloom as Legolas from 'The Lord of the Rings,' Evangeline Lilly ('Lost') as a fiery elf, giant spiders, Orcs, and, the main draw of the entire film, the dragon Smaug.
Plus, if you're a fan of Benedict Cumberbatch ('Sherlock'), he's voicing not one, but two villains in the film -- the Necromancer and the big bad dragon and boy does he sound terrifying.
Release Date: December 20
Why to see it: This classy sequel has been in the works for nine years. Not only has Ron Burgundy reteamed with the Channel Four news team, but he's back with a son, and cameos ranging from Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Kanye West and Jim Carrey. We're ready for some sweet Jazz flute, burritos, and Baxter.
Release Date: December 25
Why to see it: Think Gatsby and 'Catch Me If You Can' meets Wall Street.
Rolls of money taped to women, ridiculous yacht parties, and ladies prancing around an office in lingerie.
Leonardo DiCaprio returns to theatres Christmas as New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort. Originally, it looked the Oscar contender was going to be pushed back until early next year. Hopefully, Leo may get a chance at his first Academy Award win.
This is the fifth time the actor has teamed up with Martin Scorsese ('The Departed,' 'Shutter Island,' 'The Aviator,' 'Gangs of New York'), so if you loved those thrillers, this is bound to be a treat.
Release Date: December 25
Why to see it: Not only does the film reunite Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper with director David O'Russell after last year's Oscar contender 'Silver Linings Playbook,' but it also adds Christian Bale and Amy Adams to the mix. The film is loosely based on the '70s FBI sting operation Abscam.
Also, prepare for some ridiculous hair styles.
Release Date: December 27
Why to see it: Our military team has been really pumped for this film based on the true story of four Navy SEALs who get ambushed during a mission in Afghanistan. It's based on the book 'Lone Survivor: The Eyewitness Account of Operation Redwing and the Lost Heroes of SEAL Team 10' by Marcus Luttrell. Mark Wahlberg and Taylor Kitsch star.
Release Date: November 27
Why to see it: Disney's been on a hot streak with Thanksgiving releases the past few years ('Tangled,' 'Wreck-It Ralph). Disney's 53rd animated film is based on children's tale The Snow Queen and will debut a new Mickey Mouse short 'Get A Horse' at the film's start that's made com positing old 1928 stills with digital animation and Walt Disney's voice himself.
