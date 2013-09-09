15 Movies You Need To See Before The End Of The Year

After a
sluggish August at the box office, the fall will be jam-packed with superheroes, sequels, and films that take you to the center of space.
November and December will be two of the busiest months of the year with big releases out every weekend and the return of Jennifer Lawrence in two anticipated films.
From epics in space and sea to historical adaptations and buzzed-about sequels and comedies there’s a little bit of something for everyone.
Release Date: September 13
Why to see it: We weren't completely sold on Ron Howard and Chris Hemsworth's Formula One-inspired film at first considering Nascar is more popular in the U.S. However, the film has received high praise at the Toronto Film Festival. Variety calls it one of the 'great racing movies of all time.'
Based on the rivalry between two Formula One drivers during the 1976 season, Howard recently told HuffPostUK that he considered cancelling the project because he didn't think he would find the right person to play Hunt.
Release Date: October 4
Why to see it: The movie about an astronaut and engineer (George Clooney and Sandra Bullock) getting lost in space comes from the director of 'Children of Men' (2006) and 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004).
If the dynamic trailers haven't won you over, critics are calling it the must-see movie of the fall after its debut at the Venice Film Festival.
Release Date: October 11
Why to see it: It's been a long time since we've seen Tom Hanks shine in a big role ('Catch Me If You Can'). According to early reviews, his return portraying Captain Richard Phillips during the 2009 hijacking of an American cargo ship by Somali pirates is worth the wait.
Release Date: October 18
Why to see it: We're most excited for the impending WikiLeak's movie because of Benedict Cumberbatch who is quickly becoming one of the actors of our generation to watch (see: 'Sherlock'). Julian Assange, founder of the news-leaking site, has openly expressed his displeasure with the film and reportedly asked Cumberbatch not to play him in the adaptation.
Release Date: October 20
Why to see it: Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays a porn-addicted juice head with Scarlett Johannson as his girlfriend. Not only is this Gordon-Levitt's directorial debut but he also wrote the script. It looks like '500 Days of Summer' meets a slightly sophisticated Jersey Shore guido, and no, that's not a bad thing.
In case you're sceptical, the film was well received at Sundance earlier this year.
Release Date: October 25
Why to see it: You may not have heard of this one, but after checking the trailer we were intrigued. Not only does this film come from Ridley Scott ('Alien,' 'Gladiator'), but the film is filled with stars. Brad Pitt, Michael Fassbender, Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, John Leguizamo, and even Cameron Diaz all are in this drug trafficking film.
Release Date: November 1
Why to see it: People are really anxious for the adaptation of the 1985 children's book to finally come to the big screen. It's not hard to see why. 'Ender's Game' has been in the works for a while with Warner Bros. originally set to release the film before losing rights. Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment picked the film up and will bring author Orson Scott Card's vision to life with director Gavin Hood ('X-Men' Origins: Wolverine').
The film has a lot of Oscar talent from Harrison Ford to Viola Davis and Ben Kingsley. After his performance in 'Hugo,' Asa Butterfield is one of the next up-and-coming young stars.
Release Date: November 11
Why to see it: We admit, it will be a little weird seeing Chris Hemsworth without the rest of his Avengers crew; however, knowing Tom Hiddleston reprises his role of villainous Loki is enough to want to see the sequel. Plus, we're sure there will be some reason to stay after the credits for a peek at what's to come from Marvel.
Release Date: November 15
Why to see it: Rolls of money taped to women, ridiculous yacht parties, and women prancing around an office in lingerie.
DiCaprio will return to theatres this fall as New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort. Think Gatsby meets Wall Street.
This is the fifth time the actor has teamed up with Martin Scorsese ('The Departed,' 'Shutter Island,' 'The Aviator,' 'Gangs of New York'), so if you loved those thrillers, this is bound to be a treat.
Release Date: November 22
Why to see it: Two reasons: Jennifer. Lawrence.
In all seriousness, the second book in the popular series from Suzanne Collins is not only the best of the three, but it also introduces us to new characters including Plutarch Heavensbee (Phillip Seymour Hoffman) and fan-favourite Finnick (Sam Claflin of 'Snow White and the Huntsman.' However, there's also Oscar winner Lawrence who single-handedly made it cool to sling arrows.
Release Date: November 29
Why to see it: Idris Elba has proven himself in a few large blockbusters over the past year ('Thor' and underrated 'Pacific Rim'). It's about time the former 'Wire' actor comes front and center in a role that can show off his acting chops. So far, after premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, the film has received good reviews. Even Mandela himself has endorsed Elba. Plus, The Weinstein Company doesn't seem to lead us astray with pictures of late ('The Butler,' 'Fruitvale Station').
Release Date: December 13
Why to see it: This should be the movie where a majority of the action occurs. In addition, we'll see the return of Orlando Bloom as Legolas from 'The Lord of the Rings,' Evangeline Lilly as a fiery elf, giant spiders, Orcs, and, the main draw of the entire film, the dragon Smaug.
Plus, if you're a fan of Benedict Cumberbatch ('Sherlock'), he's voicing not one, but two villains in the film -- the Necromancer and the big bad dragon.
Release Date: December 18
Why to see it: George Clooney co-wrote, directed, and produced this adaptation of the Robert M. Edsel novel. If you're a history buff, the film follows Clooney and Matt Damon as they try and save pieces of artwork before destroyed during World War II. John Goodman, Cate Blanchett, and Bill Murray also star along with Jean Dujardin who starred in 2012's Oscar winner 'The Artist.'
Release Date: December 20
Why to see it: This classy sequel has been in the works for nine years. Not only has Ron Burgundy reteamed with the Channel Four news team, but he's back with a son, and cameos ranging from Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Kanye West and Jim Carrey. We're ready for some sweet Jazz flute, burritos, and Baxter.
Release Date: December 25
Why to see it: Not only does the film reunite Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper with director David O'Russell after last year's Oscar contender 'Silver Linings Playbook,' but it also adds Christian Bale and Amy Adams to the mix. The film is loosely based on the '70s FBI sting operation Abscam.
Also, prepare for some ridiculous hair styles.
Release Date: November 27
Why to see it: Disney's been on a hot streak with Thanksgiving releases the past few years ('Tangled,' 'Wreck-It Ralph). Disney's 53rd animated film is based on children's tale The Snow Queen and will debut a new Mickey Mouse short 'Get A Horse' at the film's start that's made compositing old 1928 stills with digital animation and Walt Disney's voice himself.
