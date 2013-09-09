15 Movies You Need To See Before The End Of The Year

Murray Close / Lionsgate ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ isn’t Jennifer Lawrence’s only return to theatres later this year.

After a

sluggish August at the box office, the fall will be jam-packed with superheroes, sequels, and films that take you to the center of space.

November and December will be two of the busiest months of the year with big releases out every weekend and the return of Jennifer Lawrence in two anticipated films.

From epics in space and sea to historical adaptations and buzzed-about sequels and comedies there’s a little bit of something for everyone.

Not sure what to see? We have you covered.

We figure it’s senseless to do a fall preview for films and leave December off the list, so we’ve compiled the best movies you should see for the rest of the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.