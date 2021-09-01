15 of the best movies to watch in the fall, ranked

- Insider rounded up some popular fall films and ranked them by critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.
- Critics love “Good Will Hunting,” “When Harry Met Sally,” and “Nightmare Before Christmas.”
- They also enjoyed “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “Garden State.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The spooky flick features Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as the Owen sisters, whose love interests are doomed to an untimely death due to a curse put on the family of witches.
In addition to its fall-inspired setting in a small New England town, “Practical Magic” also serves up plenty of autumnal vibes with its spooky storyline and, of course, all the witches.
Against the backdrop of the New England foliage, viewers can watch as two students strike up an unlikely romance, which goes awry when Jenny is diagnosed with an incurable illness.
Set in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the romantic tearjerker was nominated for multiple Academy Awards and is where you may have heard the famous phrase, “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.”
In addition to featuring Tim Burton’s signature eerie aesthetic, the film also evokes autumnal vibes with its backdrop of falling leaves and changing colors.
The film has an extra dose of fall because it’s about Ichabod Crane and his trials with the Headless Horseman, a classic Halloween story.
During much of their online and offline courtship, Kathleen and Joe’s lives are illuminated against the backdrop of the changing seasons in New York.
This movie is filled with autumn energy through and through. In one email to Kathleen, Joe even writes, “Don’t you love New York in the fall? It makes me wanna buy school supplies. I would send you a bouquet of newly sharpened pencils if I knew your name and address.”
“Rudy,” which is based on the real-life story of Rudy Ruttinger, follows an underdog who longs to play football at the University of Notre Dame.
Centered around a popular fall sport, this film’s inspiring plot may even bring a few tears to your eyes.
The first installment of the films adapted from controversial author JK Rowling’s book series is filled with autumn vibes and magic.
As Harry Potter (played by Daniel Radcliffe) starts school at Hogwarts, viewers get to see the Great Hall decked out with floating pumpkins and more ghoulish decor for Halloween.
It’s really just a bonus that the whole film is about witches and wizards.
Based on a book, the film starred Billy Bob Thornton as Coach Gaines, Lucas Black as Mike Winchell, Garrett Hedlund as Don Billingsley, and Derek Luke as James “Boobie” Miles.
It’s all about football, one of the most popular fall sports. And if you love the film, you’ll likely enjoy the NBC drama series of the same name.
Set in the fall of 1959 at a fictional boarding school in Vermont called Welton Academy, the film starred Robin Williams as John Keating, a teacher.
The back-to-school flick also featured actors like Robert Sean Leonard, Ethan Hawke, and Josh Charles.
Zach Braff, who led the film as Andrew, also directed this 2004 hit. The movie was well-received by critics and audiences alike and is filled with romance, comedy, and tragedy.
Most of Harry and Sally’s unlikely friendship and eventual courtship takes place in New York during the fall and the long walks under the changing leaves in Central Park are sure to put you in an autumn mood.
Viewers who are ready for a new season can also appreciate that the pair boasts some pretty stellar autumnal style, with the characters donning plenty of plaid blazers and fall hats.
Set in the fall, the award-winning film tells the story of a teacher (played by Bradley Cooper) who moves back in with his parents and meets a girl named Tiffany (played by Jennifer Lawrence) after spending time working on his mental health.
In addition to having plenty of Halloween imagery with life in Halloweenland, the beloved Tim Burton film also features haunting characters like Jack Skellington and his love interest, Sally.
This flick tells the story of the relationship between a bright but troubled hooligan-turned-student Will Hunting (played by Matt Damon) and the psychologist (played by Robin Williams) who tries to help him.
Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Minnie Driver, and Stellan Skarsgard also starred in the film.
When it comes to fall holidays, Thanksgiving is definitely a big one.
And, in this 25-minute segment, mayhem (and heartwarming lessons) ensue after Peppermint Patty invites everyone to spend Thanksgiving at Charlie Brown’s house.
Note: Scores were up to date at the time of publication but are subject to change.
Read More:
18 of the best seasonal fall foods to buy at Trader Joe’s right now
Every Halloween-themed Disney Channel original movie, ranked by audiences
All of the best Halloween episodes from your favorite TV shows