15 of the best movies to watch in the fall, ranked

Although “Practical Magic” was slammed by critics when it first came out in 1998, the story of two witch sisters has since become a cult-classic Halloween film.

The spooky flick features Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as the Owen sisters, whose love interests are doomed to an untimely death due to a curse put on the family of witches.

In addition to its fall-inspired setting in a small New England town, “Practical Magic” also serves up plenty of autumnal vibes with its spooky storyline and, of course, all the witches.