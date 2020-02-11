'Parasite' is the 12th movie in history to win Best Picture with no acting nominations — here are the other 11

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images The director won four Oscars at this year’s ceremony.

“Parasite” made history in more ways than one when it took home the night’s biggest honour, Best Picture, at the 92nd Academy Awards.

It became the 12th movie in Oscar history to win Best Picture without earning a single nomination in the acting categories.

The first time this ever happened was at the first Oscars ever in 1929, when “Wings” won Best Picture.

It also happened to the cast of “Braveheart,” “The Last Emperor,” and “Slumdog Millionaire.”

An unimaginable amount of time, effort, money, and creativity go into making a movie – especially one that wins four Academy Awards and becomes the first film not in English to win Best Picture, among numerous other records across this awards season.

But, perhaps puzzlingly, the cast of “Parasite” failed to earn a single acting nomination this year, even though it seems counter-intuitive that the best movie of the year didn’t have any of the best performances.

This has only happened 11 other times in Oscars history – keep scrolling to learn more.

The very first Best Picture winner was “Wings” in May 1929. It won one other award, Best Engineering Effects.

Paramount Pictures ‘Wings.’

“Wings” is a silent film set during World War I, starring Clara Bow, Charles Rogers, and Richard Arlen – it’s the only silent film to ever win Best Picture. (In fact, all the nominated movies at the first ever Academy Awards were silent.)

None of the actors received nominations, but the movie did get one other Oscar nod, for Best Engineering Effects, which it would go on to win.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” took home Best Picture in November 1930, as well as Best Director for Lewis Milestone.

Universal Pictures ‘All Quiet on the Western Front.’

“All Quiet,” which is based on the World War I novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, was directed by Lewis Milestone. It stars Louis Wolheim, Lew Ayres, John Wray, Arnold Lucy, and Ben Alexander. However, none of the actors were acknowledged by the Academy.

“All Quiet” was also nominated for Best Writing and Best Cinematography, but lost.

Not only was “Grand Hotel” snubbed in the acting categories at the 1932 Oscars, it remains the only film to be named Best Picture without receiving any other nominations.

“Grand Hotel” follows the exploits of various guests of the Grand Hotel in Berlin post World War I. It stars Greta Garbo, John Barrymore, Joan Crawford, Wallace Beery, Lionel Barrymore, and Lewis Stone. It was directed by Edmund Goulding.

While it was deemed the best film of the year, apparently none of the individual components were worthy of a nomination. It was shut out of every other category, a feat that has yet to be repeated.

“An American in Paris” received eight nominations — none of which recognised the cast.

Loew’s Inc. ‘An American in Paris.’

“An American in Paris,” a musical comedy starring Gene Kelly, Leslie Caron, Oscar Levant, Georges Guétary, and Nina Foch, is a beloved film.It won six Oscars: Best Picture, Best Story and Screenplay, Best Score, Best Art Direction (Colour), Best Cinematography (Colour), and Best Costume Design (Colour). It was also nominated for film editing and its director, Vincente Minnelli.

However, no one, not even American icon Kelly, was recognised for their acting.

“The Greatest Show on Earth” was nominated for five Oscars and won two: Best Picture and Best Story.

Paramount Pictures ‘The Greatest Show on Earth.’

“The Greatest Show” is about the lives of circus performers at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Betty Hutton, Cornel Wilde, and Hollywood legends Charlton Heston and James Stewart all star. It was also directed by legendary director Cecil B. DeMille, who has an entire Golden Globe lifetime achievement award named after him.

However, none of the actors received an Oscar nod. Instead, DeMille was nominated for directing, and the movie was also nominated for Best Costume Design (Colour), and Best Film Editing. It won for Best Story.

Epic film “Around the World in 80 Days” won five Oscars, but its stars didn’t receive any love from the Academy in 1957.

United Artists ‘Around the World in 80 Days.’

“Around the World in 80 Days,” based on the Jules Verne novel of the same name, stars David Niven as the iconic explorer Phileas Fogg, Cantinflas as his loyal manservant Passepartout, Shirley MacLaine as Fogg’s love interest Princess Aouda, and Robert Newton as the determined Inspector Fix – none of whom earned a nomination.

Instead, the film took home Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Score of a Drama or Comedy, Best Cinematography (Colour), and Best Film Editing. It was also nominated for its costume design, art direction, and director, Michael Anderson.

In 1959, “Gigi” broke the record for most Oscar nominations for a single movie, with nine nods — and nine wins — though none of them went to the actors.

“Gigi,” which is the story of a young woman in turn-of-the-century Paris training to be a “courtesan” – a sex worker – and her older male companion who eventually falls in love with her. And it’s a musical!

The film stars Leslie Caron as the titular character, Louis Jordan as her love interest, Hermione Gingold as Gigi’s grandmother, and Maurice Chevalier as, essentially, the narrator.

While none of them were recognised for their performances,the film did win Best Picture and Best Director for Vincente Minnelli, as well as for its screenplay, score, song, art direction, costume design, cinematography, and editing. Chevalier also received an honorary award for lifetime achievement.

It took 30 years, but the acting snub happened again for 1988’s winner, “The Last Emperor.”

Columbia Pictures ‘The Last Emperor.’

“The Last Emperor” tells the wild story of the last emperor of China, Pu Yi, who ascended to the throne at age 2, and was thrown out at 5. He went on to live a life of luxury in Beijing, before fleeing to Japan, setting off a chain of events that eventually led him to living as an anonymous gardener. He was played by John Lone as an adult, and by Richard Vuu, Tijger Tsou, and Wu Tao, throughout the stages of his life.

“The Last Emperor” won all nine Oscars it was nominated for: picture, director, art direction, cinematography, costume design, film editing, original score, sound, and adapted screenplay.

The next time it happened was in 1996, after the cast of “Braveheart” failed to garner any nominations.

While Gibson took home Oscars for producing and directing “Braveheart,” a fictional telling of the life of 13th-century Scottish knight William Wallace, aka Braveheart, his performance as Wallace was overlooked, as were his co-stars Sophie Marceau, Patrick McGoohan, and Catherine McCormack.

“Braveheart” also earned Oscars for its sound effects editing, cinematography, and makeup, as well as nominations for original screenplay, score, sound, costume design, and editing.

The final installation in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” is tied for most Oscar wins (11), but its cast wasn’t nominated at all.

New Line ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.’

“Return of the King” won all 11 awards it was nominated for, tying it with “Titanic” and “Ben-Hur” for wins. Besides Best Picture, it won for directing, adapted screenplay, original score, original song, sound mixing, art direction, makeup, costume design, film editing, and visual effects.

Its all-star cast of Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, John Rhys-Davies, Bernard Hill, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Hugo Weaving, Miranda Otto, David Wenham, Karl Urban, John Noble, Andy Serkis, – a pioneer of motion-capture performances – Ian Holm, and Sean Bean were all snubbed.

“Slumdog Millionaire” took home Best Picture in 2009, but its cast of largely unknowns (to American audiences) was snubbed. They’d go on to become beloved stars in Hollywood.

Fox Searchlight Pictures ‘Slumdog Millionaire.’

Its two stars, Dev Patel and Freida Pinto, broke through in a major way as star-crossed lovers who reunite after years apart, as Patel’s character appears on the Indian version of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” to try and reach out to Pinto’s character.

While their performances were widely praised, the entire cast of “Slumdog” was snubbed. The film did, however, win the night’s top prize, plus the awards for director, adapted screenplay, original score, original song for “Jai Ho,” sound mixing, cinematography, and editing.

Additionally, it was nominated for its sound editing, and another original song, “O… Saya.”

The reigning Best Picture, “Parasite,” was left out of acting categories entirely — but that’s not the only reason it made history.

CJ Entertainment ‘Parasite.’

With the movie’s win, it becomes the first film not in English to win Best Picture. Bong Joon Ho, who wrote, produced, and directed the film, became the second person in history to win four Oscars in a single night, a feat matched only by Walt Disney decades prior. “Parasite” is also the first South Korean film to win Best International Film, as well as Best Picture.

However, this film would not have been as powerful as it is without the talents of stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Lee Jung-eun, Jang Hye-jin, and Park Myung-hoon.

In total, “Parasite” won four Oscars: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best International Film. It was also nominated for its editing and production design.

