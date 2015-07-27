30 movies that will inspire you to travel around the world

Sometimes the best way to experience a destination you haven’t been to is to watch a movie that takes place there.
From the “Lord of the Rings” movies, which were filmed in New Zealand to “Into the Wild,” which was filmed in Alaska, here are 30 movies that will make you want to travel all over the world.
Based on the book by Frances Mayes, 'Under the Tuscan Sun' tells the story of a recently divorced writer who ends up impulsively buying a villa in the Italian countryside while on vacation in Tuscany.
The movie was filmed in multiple locations throughout Italy, many in Tuscany -- Florence, Arrezo, and Siena -- as well as Rome and Positano. Think quaint villages, Tuscan countryside, and spectacular coastal views.
Featuring a teen who grew up in India's slums and then makes it on the show 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire,' 'Slumdog Millionaire' shows India in its true form: overcrowded, dirty, and poverty-stricken.
But it shows the country nonetheless, and is sure to spark some curiosity in avid travellers who have never been. The movie was filmed mostly in the cities of Agra and Mumbai.
'The Motorcycle Diaries' chronicles the journey of two friends as they ride a motorcycle through South America and the problems they encounter along the way.
The movie captures the beauty of South America -- it was filmed in Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, and Cuba.
A classic black and white film featuring a young and elegant Audrey Hepburn, 'Roman Holiday' features 1950s Rome through the eyes of a sheltered princess and the American man she falls in love with.
The movie was filmed in a variety of iconic landmarks throughout the city.
'Thelma & Louise' is the feel-good story of two girl friends who decide to abandon their boring lives for an adventure-packed road trip in a classic '66 Thunderbird.
Filming locations include Utah, California, and Colorado.
'Into the Wild' is the true story of a top student and athlete who gives up everything after his college graduation in favour of hitchhiking to Alaska and surviving in the wilderness.
The movie was filmed throughout the United States, in Alaska, California, Oregon, Washington, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and South Dakota.
Based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien, 'Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' takes place in a fantasy world filled with hobbits and dark lords.
This movie, along with the others in the series, inspired much travel to New Zealand, which is where the movies were filmed.
James Bond's first mission to kill as a 007 requires him to win a high stakes poker game against a weapons dealer in 'Casino Royale.'
Although the casino where Bond plays is located in Montenegro in the movie, the actual filming locations include Italy, the Czech Republic, England, and the Bahamas -- inspiration for every kind of traveller.
'Catch me if You Can' tells the crazy but true story about a 19-year-old man who posed as a lawyer, doctor, and pilot, all while conning millions of dollars in checks.
The movie's main character is always jetting off to somewhere new, and the movie was filmed in three different locations: California, New York City, and Quebec.
In '7 Years in Tibet,' Brad Pitt plays an Austrian explorer who befriended the Dalai Lama as China was taking over Tibet.
It's a true story, and some of the scenes in the movie were actually filmed in Tibet. Other shooting locations include Argentina, Canada, Austria, Chile, and England.
Starting off in 1950s Manhattan and then moving to Italy, 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' follows Mr. Ripley who is sent to Italy to bring back a spoiled millionaire playboy.
The movie -- filmed in Naples, Positano, Venice, Rome, and Sicily -- shows Italy at its best.
'The Sound of Music' is a classic that was made in the '60s but is set in 1930s Austria. It's the story of a woman who instead of becoming a nun, leaves her convent and becomes a nanny for the children of a naval officer who is also a widow.
It was filmed mostly in Salzburg, Austria, where tourists can still take a tour inspired by the movie.
'Wild' focuses on one woman's journey as she hikes the Pacific Crest Trail alone after the failure of her marriage and the death of her mother.
The movie's scenery would make any hiker drool; it was filmed mostly in Oregon (Crater Lake National Park, Ashland, and Bend) as well as Vancouver, Washington.
'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' is all about a heated love triangle that occurs between a painter, his ex-wife, and two friends spending the summer in Spain.
You'll not only be intrigued by the plot, but also the idyllic Spanish countryside; the movie was filmed in Barcelona, Oviedo, and Aviles.
'Easy Rider' features a classic road trip across America, from Los Angeles to New Orleans, done by two bikers.
The movie was filmed where it takes place: among the desert and red rocks of the Western US, with some scenes in the south. Filming locations include New Mexico, California, Utah, Arizona, as well as Louisiana.
Yes, the premise of 'The Descendants' is sad -- a father trying to raise his two daughters as his wife dies -- but the movie is filmed in a gorgeous place: Hawaii (specifically in Hanalei, Honolulu, and Kaua'i).
'Out of Africa' is a love story set in Kenya between a baroness / plantation owner and a hunter. Besides Kenya, parts of the movie were also filmed in England.
The wide open plains and big game animals will make you want to book your next safari.
A writer's trip to Paris with his fiancée and in-laws turns into a time-travelling experience in 'Midnight in Paris.' The movie showcases Paris in all its glory by day -- think Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, and outdoor street cafes -- and then recreates what the city was like during the 20s at night.
Filmed mostly all over Paris, the movie also features scenes filmed in Versailles and Giverny.
In hopes of bringing fly-fishing to the desert, a Sheikh hires a consultant who then contacts a fisheries expert to help with the unusual project that 'Salmon Fishing in the Yemen' chronicles.
The movie is filmed in two very different locales: Morocco and England.
Any of the five 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movies are ideal for adventurous travellers in search of tropical paradise.
The eccentric pirates who star in the movie were filmed in the Dominican Republic, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and California.
More than just the tale of two young boys embarking on a weed-fuelled roadtrip through Mexico, 'Y Tu Mama También' also tells the tale of what the boys learn along the way, after they both fall for the same older woman.
The movie was filmed in both Mexico City and Oaxaca.
Three brothers decide to take a train trip through India in hopes of reconnecting with each other a year after their father's funeral in 'The Darjeeling Limited.'
Plenty of entertaining things happen during their travels through Osian, Udaipur, and Jodhpur, the Indian cities where the movie was filmed.
'Amélie' chronicles a young naive girl's life in Paris as she helps others around her and falls in love.
The movie is somewhat bizarre, but offers stunning views of Paris, where it was mainly filmed, along with Cologne, Germany.
'Doctor Zhivago' is both an epic and a classic that follows the life of a Russian physician and poet during the tumultuous time of the First World War and the October Revolution as he falls in love with another woman despite being married.
The over 3-hour long movie wasn't actually filmed in Russia, but in Finland, Spain, and Alberta, Canada.
The life of a young French student turns upside down when he moves from France to Barcelona for a year and ends up living in an apartment with five other roommates who are from Germany, England, Spain, Italy, and Denmark.
The movie was filmed in both Paris and Barcelona.
