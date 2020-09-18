All the movies that have received the dreaded 0% Rotten Tomatoes score

MoviePass Ventures ‘Gotti.’

Critic aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes rates movie reviews from 0% to 100%.

These are all the movies that have received a 0% on the site.

They include movies like the mob biopic “Gotti” and the Dennis Rodman action movie “Simon Sez.”

The makers of any movie hope that the end result will have such an impact that it will be talked about for years to come. But sometimes that’s accomplished for all the wrong reasons.

Rotten Tomatoes, the aggregation review site, has become known as the home for movie fans to find what’s worth watching and what should be skipped by the “Tomatometer” rating on every movie, which ranks movie from 0% to 100%.

And, yes, there are definitely titles on the site that have a 0%.

Some of them include films from legends like John Travolta (“Gotti”) and Eddie Murphy (“A Thousand Words”), while others star Oscar winners like Halle Berry (“Dark Tide”). And then there are the movies that no one should be surprised have a 0% score, like the Dennis Rodman action movie “Simon Sez” and the Roberto Benigni-starrer, “Pinocchio.”

Here are the 44 movies on Rotten Tomatoes with a 0% score and why critics couldn’t stand them.

“Staying Alive” (1983)

Paramount Pictures John Travolta in ‘Staying Alive.’

What it’s about: In the sequel to the hit “Saturday Night Fever,” John Travolta returns as the strutting Tony Manero who is trying to become a successful dancer on Broadway. Though “Fever” was a sensation, the sequel – directed by, wait for it, Sylvester Stallone – was a dud.

What a critic thought: “A sequel with no understanding of what made its predecessor work.” – Janet Maslin, The New York Times

“Bolero” (1984)

Cannon Film Bo Derek in ‘Bolero.’

What it’s about: Directed by her husband, John, Bo Derek plays a 23-year-old who wants to lose her virginity, which leads her to Morocco. Critics didn’t just hate this movie, it has since been regarded as one of the worst movies ever made.

What a critic thought: “The real future of ‘Bolero’ is in home cassette rentals, where your fast forward and instant replay controls will supply the editing job the movie so desperately needs.” – Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times

“Jaws: The Revenge” (1987)

Universal Pictures Michael Caine in ‘Jaws: The Revenge.’

What it’s about: Over a decade after the events of “Jaws,” chief Brody’s wife is convinced a shark is targeting her family seeking revenge in this fourth (!) movie in the franchise.

It’s so bad one of the stars, Michael Caine, admits he’s never seen it.

“Somebody said, ‘Have you ever seen Jaws 4?'” Caine said in an interview back in 2016. “I said, ‘No. But I’ve seen the house it bought for my mum. It’s fantastic!'”

What a critic thought: “Dumb beyond belief, hollow, bloody and nonsensical, it’s Universal Studios’ vanity movie, a way of providing employment yet again for its Great White icon.” – Sheila Benson, Los Angeles Times

“Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol” (1987)

Warner Bros. Jim Drake’s ‘Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol.’

What it’s about: In this chapter of the iconic comedy franchise, the misfit Police Academy graduates are tasked with training civilian volunteers.

What a critic thought: “‘4’ isn’t even a film; it’s more like a long trailer, a collection of scenes without sense.” – Richard Harrington, The Washington Post

“Mac and Me” (1988)

Orion Pictures Stewart Raffill’s ‘Mac and Me.’

What it’s about: In this movie, an alien escapes from NASA and befriends a wheelchair-bound boy.

Thanks to its endless product placement of McDonald’s and Coca-Cola and unapologetically ripping off “E.T the Extra-Terrestrial,” it has become a cult classic.

What a critic thought: “‘Mac and Me’ is a 99-minute commercial occasionally interrupted by a not-so-good children’s movie.” – Dave Kehr, Chicago Tribune

“Return of the Living Dead Part II” (1988)

Lorimar Motion Pictures Ken Wiederhorn’s ‘Return of the Living Dead Part II.’

What it’s about: The gas that turns corpses into zombies from the first movie now turns up in the hands of some kids.

What a critic thought: “It seems to be doing so many of the same things that made the first one great. It fails, in that it does them all poorly.” – Tim Brayton, Antagony & Ecstasy

“Problem Child” (1990)

Universal Pictures Dennis Dugan’s ‘Problem Child.’

What it’s about: An adopted child makes life a living hell for his good-natured father (played by John Ritter).

What a critic thought: “Sound funny? The filmmakers here think so. They have jacked this loud, lame shrieker of a movie up to the highest decibels, both aural and visual, and rammed it in our faces with almost numbing aplomb.” – Michael Wilmington, Los Angeles Times

“Highlander 2: The Quickening” (1991)

Interstar (L-R) Sean Connery and Christopher Lambert in ‘Highlander 2: The Quickening.’

What it’s about: In the sequel to the popular fantasy movie, Christopher Lambert returns as Highlander Connor MacLeod who tries to save the world by solving its ozone layer problem. Yes, that’s the plot.

What a critic thought: “‘Highlander 2: The Quickening’ is the most hilariously incomprehensible movie I’ve seen in many a long day – a movie almost awesome in its badness.” – Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times

“Return to the Blue Lagoon” (1991)

Columbia Pictures Milla Jovovich and Brian Krause in ‘Return to the Blue Lagoon.’

What it’s about: It’s pretty much the same plot as the 1980 original starring Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins. But instead of those two attractive people stranded on an island and falling in love, it’s another pair of attractive people: Milla Jovovich and Brian Krause.

What a critic thought: “A textbook example of a disaster that amazingly manages not only to contain bad acting and an appalling script, but also some of the most unconvincing love scenes ever committed to film. ” – Joanna Berry, RadioTimes

“Folks!” (1992)

Fox Ted Kotcheff’s ‘Folks!’

What it’s about: Tom Selleck (with no mustache) plays a self-absorbed guy who takes in his parents after their home burns down.

What a critic thought: “The film’s appeal will depend largely on whether you feel like laughing at senile dementia and automobile accidents.” – Michael Upchurch, The Seattle Times

“Look Who’s Talking Now!” (1993)

TriStar Pictures Tom Ropelewski’s ‘Look Who’s Talking Now!’

What it’s about: In the final movie in the “Look Who’s Talking” franchise we now follow the inner thoughts of the family’s dogs, voiced by Danny DeVito and Diane Keaton.

What a critic thought: “A crude and mawkish film in which dogs attempt to communicate with Kirstie Alley and John Travolta.” – Rita Kempley, The Washington Post

“A Low Down Dirty Shame” (1994)

Buena Vista Pictures Jada Pinkett Smith and Keenen Ivory Wayans in ‘A Low Down Dirty Shame.’

What it’s about: Keenen Ivory Wayans plays a hot-shot private detective looking to take down a drug lord.

What a critic thought: “Here is a movie about guns. Take away the guns, and the movie would be about nothing much.” – Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times

“Wagons East!” (1994)

TriStar Pictures John Candy in ‘Wagons East.’

What it’s about: This comedy set in the 1860s follows a group of settlers who are fed up with the West and hire a cowboy (John Candy) to lead them back East.

What a critic thought: “Although a comedy rife in lively characters, ‘Wagons East!’ affords star John Candy one of the poorest, drabbest, and thoroughly unfunniest roles of his career.” – Roger Hurlburt, South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“Shadow Conspiracy” (1997)

Buena Vista Pictures (L-R) Charlie Sheen and Donald Sutherland in ‘Shadow Conspiracy.’

What it’s about: In this political thriller, Charlie Sheen plays a trusted advisor to the president who must figure who is behind an assassination attempt.

What a critic thought: “The climactic assassination attempt … is so ridiculous there’s only one real danger: that the president (and the audience) will laugh to death.” – Daniel M. Kimmel, Variety

“Simon Sez” (1999)

Columbia Pictures Dennis Rodman in ‘Simon Sez.’

What it’s about: Former basketball great Dennis Rodman was so big back in the late 1990s he got his own movie. He plays a spy who tries to save the world.

What a critic thought: “Dennis Rodman may be a great rebounder, but as a pop-culture icon, he’s a one-trick pony.” – Nathan Rabin, AV Club

“3 Strikes” (2000)

MGM DJ Pooh’s ‘3 Strikes.’

What it’s about: In this comedy, Rob (Brian Hooks) tries to change his life – with two strikes against him, he’s one away from going back to prison.

What a critic thought: “Relies much too heavily on multiple repetitions of gags that aren’t especially funny the first time around.” – Joe Leydon, Variety

“Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever” (2002)

Warner Bros. Koas’ ‘Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever.’

What it’s about: Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu play agents at different agencies who are to take out one another but instead learn they have to team up to defeat a bigger enemy. With 118 reviews of the movie in Rotten Tomatoes, it has the distinction of being the 0% movie with the most reviews filed.

What a critic thought: “‘Ballistic: Ecks Vs. Sever’ looks like a video-game promo, has a story that plays like the fifth episode of a struggling syndicated action show, and feels like a headache waiting to happen.” Keith Phipps, AV Club

“Derailed” (2002)

MGM Jean-Claude Van Damme in ‘Derailed.’

What it’s about: Jean-Claude Van Damme plays a NATO operative who is the only one who can stop an out-of-control train that’s carrying hostages and bio-weapons.

What a critic thought: “An overblown annoyance.” – David Nusair, Reel Film Reviews

“Killing Me Softly” (2002)

MGM Joseph Fiennes and Heather Graham in ‘Killing Me Softly.’

What it’s about: Heather Graham plays a woman who throws away a loving relationship to run off with a mountain climber (Joseph Fiennes).

What a critic thought: “With miscast leads, banal dialogue and an absurdly overblown climax, ‘Killing Me Softly’ belongs firmly in the so-bad-it’s-good camp.” – Neil Smith, BBC

“Merci Docteur Rey” (2002)

Regent Releasing Andrew Litvack’s ‘Merci Docteur Rey.’

What it’s about: A comedy that revolves around a guy who witnessed a murder.

What a critic thought: “A limp, smirky lark.” –Jessica Winter, Time Out

“Pinocchio” (2002)

Medusa Roberto Benigni’s ‘Pinocchio.’

What it’s about: Five years after winning the best actor Oscar for “Life Is Beautiful,” Roberto Benigni writes, directs, and plays the lead in this live-action retelling of the classic fairy tale.

What a critic thought: “What can one say about a balding 50-year-old actor playing an innocent boy carved from a log?” – Edward Guthmann, San Francisco Chronicle

“National Lampoon’s Gold Diggers” (2003)

MGM Gary Preisler’s ‘National Lampoon’s Gold Diggers.’

What it’s about: Two buddies marry elderly sisters thinking they will inherit their family fortune.

What a critic thought: “So stupefyingly hideous that after watching it, you’ll need to bathe in 10 gallons of disinfectant, get a full-body scrub and shampoo with vinegar to remove the scummy residue that remains.” – Jen Chaney, The Washington Post

“Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2” (2004)

Triumph Films Bob Clark’s ‘Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2.’

What it’s about: A group of talking babies, who are also geniuses, stop a media mogul trying to cash in on baby talk.

What a critic thought: “Why? Seriously, why? Why would anyone make a sequel to Baby Geniuses, a 1999 film whose existence, from its title on down, appeared to be a cruel joke about the gullibility of the lowest common denominator?” –Nathan Rabin, AV Club

“Constellation” (2005)

Codeblack Entertainment Gabrielle Union in ‘Constellation.’

What it’s about: An estranged family must confront their past when coming together to celebrate the life of a loved one who has recently passed away.

What a critic thought: “Neither the camera nor the script can focus.” – Scott Brown, Entertainment Weekly

“Redline” (2007)

Chicago Pictures Nadia Bjorlin in ‘Redline.’

What it’s about: A mechanic, who also moonlights as the lead singer of a hot unsigned band, gets sucked into the world of illegal drag racing.

What a critic thought: “It’s hard to say whether gleaming automobiles or women’s bodies are given the more fetishlike treatment in this vanity production.” – Frank Scheck, The Hollywood Reporter

“Scar” (2007)

Phase 4 Films Jed Weintrob’s ‘Scar.’

What it’s about: A girl who thought the serial killer who tormented her years ago was dead finds out he’s still around and is looking for her.

What a critic thought: “To make a 3-D ‘torture porn’ movie is at best opportunist; to make one with flat, boring torture scenes is unforgivable.” – Nigel Floyd, Time Out

“One Missed Call” (2008)

Warner Bros. Shannyn Sossamon in ‘One Missed Call.’

What it’s about: In this horror, people start receiving voicemails from their future selves with details of their upcoming deaths.

What a critic thought: “The direction is uninspired, acting is lifeless, and the script borders on the inept. A PG-13 rating means that it’s short on shocks, too.”Richard James Havis, The Hollywood Reporter

“Homecoming” (2009)

Animus Films Mischa Barton and Matt Long in ‘Homecoming.’

What it’s about: Mischa Barton plays a scorned ex-girlfriend who seeks revenge when her former boyfriend shows up with a new girlfriend at their school’s homecoming.

What a critic thought: “Neither trashy nor self-consciously funny enough to make its genre-trapped ludicrousness sing.” – Robert Abele, Los Angeles Times

“Stolen” (2009)

IFC Films Jon Hamm in ‘Stolen.’

What it’s about: Jon Hamm plays a detective who is dealing with the loss of his son while trying to solve a case.

What a critic thought: “Plays like a middling episode of ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ drawn out an extra half-hour and embellished with pretentious literary and cinematic flourishes.” – Stephen Holden, The New York Times

“Transylmania” (2009)

Full Circle David and Scott Hillenbrand’s ‘Transylmania.’

What it’s about: Comedy about a group of college kids who while doing a semester abroad in Romania find themselves encountering hard parties and vampires.

What a critic thought: “If your idea of a good time is laughing with repulsion at a humpbacked Romanian n—– with a torture-loving midget dad, or tittering every time a bong appears, a darkened theatre awaits you.” – Robert Abele, Los Angeles Times

“The Nutcracker in 3D” (2010)

G2 Pictures Elle Fanning in ‘The Nutcracker in 3D.’

What it’s about: Set in 1920s Vienna, a young girl (Elle Fanning) receives a doll on Christmas Eve that leads to a night of magic.

What a critic thought: “This non-balletic adaptation by the Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky is something gnarled and stunted and wrong, something that should never have been allowed to see the light of day.” Dana Stevens, Slate

“Dark Tide” (2012)

Wrekin Hill Entertainment Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez in ‘Dark Tide.’

What it’s about: Halle Berry plays a shark expert who, after one of her divers is killed by a shark, finds her business hurting and struggles to get back in the water.

What a critic thought: “The sharks themselves are the only ones to emerge with credit from this.” – Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian

“A Thousand Words” (2012)

Paramount Eddie Murphy in ‘A Thousand Words.’

What it’s about: Eddie Murphy stars as Jack McCall, a literary agent who after hustling a spiritual guru finds a Bodhi tree in his yard and learns when all the leaves fall off the tree will die, as well as himself.

What a critic thought: “Does Eddie Murphy actually have any range, or is it just an illusion created by a few early edgy roles and, later, a lot of CGI makeup and fat suits?” – Bilge Ebiri, Vulture

“The Ridiculous 6” (2015)

YouTube/Netflix Adam Sandler in ‘The Ridiculous 6.’

What it’s about: Marking Adam Sandler’s first Netflix movie, he plays a Western outlaw who discovers he has five half brothers.

What a critic thought: “It’s a lazy pastiche of westerns and western spoofs, replete with lazy, racist jokes that can’t just be waved away with a waft of the irony card. Woeful.” – Brad Newsome, Sydney Morning Herald

“Cabin Fever” (2016)

IFC Midnight Travis Z’s ‘Cabin Fever.’

What it’s about: This remake of Eli Roth’s 2002 horror movie follows a group of friends who embark on a cabin in the woods and encounter a flesh-eating disease.

What a critic thought: “This dud sets a new standard for the term ‘pointless remake.'” – Geoff Berkshire, Variety

“Dark Crimes” (2016)

Saban Films Jim Carrey in ‘Dark Crimes.’

What it’s about: Jim Carrey stars in this thriller about how a crime novel could be the clues needed to solve a recent murder.

What a critic thought: “It’s very rare for a film to pretty much have no redeeming features about it, but ‘Dark Crimes’ is essentially impossible to recommend beyond those who have a morbid curiosity.” – Andrew Gaudion, The Hollywood News

“The Disappointments Room” (2016)

Rogue Kate Beckinsale in ‘The Disappointments Room.’

What it’s about: Kate Beckinsale stars in this thriller in which she plays a mother who unwittingly releases unspeakable horrors when opening the door to a room in the house she just moved into.

What a critic thought: “There simply isn’t enough freshness in the script to warrant another journey inside a dark old house.” – Stephen Faber, The Hollywood Reporter

“Max Steel” (2016)

Open Road Films Stewart Hendler’s ‘Max Steel.’

What it’s about: A teenager named Max teams with his alien friend, named Steel, to create – you guessed it – Max Steel.

What a critic thought: “A spectacle without the spectacle, an autumnal, amorphous blockbuster that just sits there, suspended in mid-air, as you soak in its ceaseless banality.” – Sam Fragoso, The Wrap

“Precious Cargo” (2016)

Lionsgate Bruce Willis in ‘Precious Cargo.’

What it’s about: Bruce Willis and Mark-Paul Gosselaar star in this caper about a crime boss who double-crosses a thief.

What a critic thought: “The stupid plot, dismal dialogue, moral turpitude and dispiriting torpor of this movie makes watching it utterly pointless.” – Bruce Kirkland, Toronto Sun

“Stratton” (2017)

GFM Films Dominic Cooper in ‘Stratton.’

What it’s about: Dominic Cooper plays a British commando who takes out a deadly terrorist cell.

What a critic thought: “A pretty unremarkable caper: a by-the-numbers movie about a macho-maverick-man doing macho-maverick-man things.” – Charlotte Harrison, Den of Geek

“Gotti” (2018)

MoviePass Ventures John Travolta in ‘Gotti.’

What it’s about: John Travolta plays John Gotti in his biopic about the infamous New York City crime boss.

What a critic thought: “Starring in this mobster biopic that deserves to get whacked is an offer Travolta should have refused. Insane testimonials from Gotti supporters at the end are as close as this s—show will ever get to good reviews.” – Peter Travers, Rolling Stone

“London Fields” (2018)

GVN Releasing Matthew Cullen’s ‘London Fields.’

What it’s about: Amber Heard stars in this thriller in which she has an affair with three men, one of whom she knows will be her murderer.

What a critic thought: “Quite simply, horrendous – a trashy, tortured misfire from beginning to end.” – Jeannette Catsoulis, The New York Times

“John Henry” (2020)

Netflix Terry Crews in ‘John Henry.’

What it’s about: Terry Crews stars as the title character who must reconcile with his past to help two immigrant kids trying to escape the gang life of Los Angeles.

What a critic thought: “Flashes of craft can’t make up for the director’s easy default to gore over story.” –Lisa Kennedy, Variety

“The Last Days of American Crime” (2020)

Netflix Édgar Ramírez’s ‘The Last Days of American Crime.’

What it’s about: This Netflix crime thriller is set in a future where the government has come up with a signal that makes it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts.

What a critic thought: “Don’t care about story, characters or words, but love violence? Even you will be disappointed.” – Johnny Oleksinski, The New York Post

