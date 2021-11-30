Search

20 movies you won’t believe are turning 20 in 2022

Frank Olito
Tobey MaGuire in spider-man
‘Spider-Man’ premiered in 2002. Sony
  • Movies that came out in 2002 are turning 20 in the new year. 
  • Rom-coms like “Maid in Manhattan” and “Sweet Home Alabama” have been around for two decades.
  • It may be a surprise that the horror films “Signs” and “The Ring” are also turning 20 years old.
Twenty years ago, the highest-grossing film was “Spider-Man.”
Spider-man peter parker
Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man.’ Columbia Pictures
Over the past 20 years, there have been several Spider-Man movies, but the first iteration starring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst was released on May 3, 2002. 

That year, it was the highest-grossing film, hinting at the eventual Marvel juggernaut to come. 

The second “Lord of the Rings” movie is turning 20 next year as well.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' with ian mckellan dressed in all white
Ian McKellan in ‘The Two Towers.’ New Line Cinema
“Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” was released on December 18, 2002 as a sequel to the fantasy hit “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.” The main cast returned for the sequel, including Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, and Ian McKellan. 

The film has since earned $US936.7 ($AU1,308) million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

It might be hard to believe that the second “Harry Potter” movie came out in 2002.
Chamber of Secrets Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint in ‘Chamber of Secrets.’ Warner Bros. Pictures
“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” follows Harry and his friends as they try to unravel the mystery behind the Chamber of Secrets during their second year at Hogwarts. It was released in November 2002.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson all returned for the second installment of the franchise, raking in a whopping $US879 ($AU1,228) million globally

“Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” is also almost two decades old now.
Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen in 'Attack of the Clones.'
Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen in ‘Attack of the Clones.’ 20th Century Fox
“Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” stars Hayden Christensen, Natalie Portman, Ewan McGregor, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The film, which was released in the US in May 2002, earned 65% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, but audiences weren’t that impressed, rating it 56%. 

Well before Reese Witherspoon starred in “Big Little Lies” or “Little Fires Everywhere,” she played a Southern gal in 2002’s “Sweet Home Alabama.”
Reece Witherspoon in 'Sweet Home Alabama' with two other characters standing behind her
Reese Witherspoon in ‘Sweet Home Alabama.’ Buena Vista Pictures
Witherspoon played a New York City socialite who has to return to her home state of Alabama to get a divorce from her husband after being separated for years. 

The rom-com, which was released on September 27, 2002, was a movie critics hated but audiences loved, earning a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jennifer Lopez’s rom-com “Maid in Manhattan” also turns 20 next year.
Maid in manhattan
Jennifer Lopez in ‘Maid in Manhattan.’ Columbia Pictures
Lopez played a hotel maid who pretends to be one of the rich guests when a dashing man mistakes her for one. 

The rom-com earned $US155 ($AU216) million globally after it was released in December 2002.

It might be hard to believe that the ultimate tear-jerker movie “A Walk to Remember” is also turning 20 in 2022.
Mandy Moore in 'A Walk to Remember' sitting in a car
Mandy Moore in ‘A Walk to Remember.’ Warner Bros. Pictures
Before Mandy Moore was the mother in “This Is Us,” the actress starred in “A Walk to Remember,” playing a teenager who falls for a boy in small-town North Carolina.

Based on a Nicholas Sparks novel, “A Walk to Remember” was released on January 25, 2002 — and it was panned by critics, but audiences love it

“The Hot Chick” is a cult comedy that premiered back in 2002.
The hot chick
Rob Schneider and Anna Faris in ‘The Hot Chick.’ Buena Vista Pictures
In “The Hot Chick,” comedian Rob Schneider plays a mean-spirited teenager stuck in the body of an older man who happens to be a criminal. 

The film, released in December 2002, went on to become a cult classic and helped launch Rachel McAdams’ and Anna Faris’ careers. 

The last “Austin Powers” movie entered theaters 20 years ago.
Foxxy cleopatra and austin powers in 'goldmember'
‘Austin Powers in Goldmember.’ New Line Cinema
“Austin Powers in Goldmember,” which came out in July 2002, was the third film in the “Austin Powers” franchise and followed Mike Myers’ character as he attempts to save his kidnapped father by traveling back in time. The film also stars Beyoncé as Foxxy Cleopatra. 

The film raked in $US293 ($AU409) million globally.

The “Barbershop” franchise is celebrating its 20th anniversary next year.
Ice Cube in 'Barbershop' cutting someones hair
Ice Cube in ‘Barbershop.’ Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
The Ice Cube-led film, which was released in September 2002, follows a group of barbers working in the South Side of Chicago.

“Barbershop” scored an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. It also inspired two sequels and a spin-off movie called “Beauty Shop” in 2005.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding” premiered in 2002, yet people still quote the film.
The cast of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding.'
‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding.’ IFC Films
“My Big Fat Greek Wedding” follows a Greek woman who meets a man and decides to marry him, welcoming him into her giant Greek family and all of its traditions. 

Audiences and critics loved the film, rating it Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

“Signs” came out in 2002 and has since become a cult horror classic.
Mel Gibson in 'Signs.'
Mel Gibson in ‘Signs.’ Buena Vista Pictures
M. Night Shyamalan’s horror film focused on a family who finds a series of mysterious crop signs on their farm, signaling an impending alien invasion. “Signs” stars Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix. 

After it came out in August 2002, it grossed $US408 ($AU570) million worldwide and is Certified Fresh at 74% on Rotten Tomatoes

The horror film “The Ring” came out 20 years ago.
Naomi watts with her fictional son in the ring
Naomi Watts in ‘The Ring.’ DreamWorks
“The Ring” starred Naomi Watts who played a woman determined to figure out the mystery behind a videotape after everyone who watches it dies in seven days. The movie was released on October 18, 2002 in the US.

 Critics gave the film 71% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Panic Room” is another thriller that’s turning 20 next year.
Jodie Foster holding Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart and Jodie Foster in ‘Panic Room.’ Sony
Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart starred in this film, which focuses on a single mother and a diabetic daughter as they lock themselves in their home’s panic room when three masked men break into their home. 

“Panic Room,” released in March 2002, has been rated Certified Fresh with 75% on Rotten Tomatoes.

As for action films, the first Jason Bourne movie, “The Bourne Identity,” debuted two decades ago.
Bourne identity matt damon
Matt Damon in ‘The Bourne Identity.’ Universal Pictures
Starring Matt Damon as Jason Bourne, this film follows a man who lost his memory while on the run from the CIA. 

“The Bourne Identity” launched a successful franchise, which includes four other movies. 

Tom Cruise’s “Minority Report” also came out in 2002.
Tom Cruise in 'Minority Report.'
Tom Cruise in ‘Minority Report.’ 20th Century Fox
In “Minority Report,” Cruise played a police officer in a futuristic world where people are arrested before they commit the crime. It came out in June 2002.

The movie was so popular that it was rated Certified Fresh at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it inspired a TV series on FOX that aired for one season. 

The sequel to “Men in Black” is also turning 20 in the new year.
Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith in 'Men in Black' holding futuristic guns
Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith in ‘Men in Black.’ Columbia Pictures
Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith returned for “Men in Black II” in July 2002 and the pair confronted even more aliens. 

But the sequel did not live up to the high standard of its predecessor, and it has only earned 39% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Eminem’s semi-autobiographical film “8 Mile (13km) (13km)” came out two decades ago.
Eminem in '8 Mile (13km) (13km)' looking out bus window
Eminem in ‘8 Mile (13km) (13km).’ Universal
Eminem was at the height of his career in 2002, and that’s when he released “8 Mile (13km) (13km),” a film about a rapper trying to make it out of Detroit’s poor neighborhood by making it in the world of rapping. It was released in November 2002.

In all, the film grossed $US242.9 ($AU339) million

The “Lilo & Stitch” franchise is turning 20 in 2022.
Chracters from 'Lilo & Stitch'
‘Lilo & Stitch.’ Disney
This animated children’s movie, which was released in June 2002, follows a young girl who adopts a dog that turns out to be a scientific experiment that has gone terribly wrong. 

The movie was so popular that it launched a TV series on the Disney Channel between 2003 and 2006.

“Ice Age” may seem like a newer franchise, but it actually started 20 years ago.
Chracters from the 'ice age' franchise
‘Ice Age.’ Blue Sky Studios
“Ice Age: is a successful franchise that got its start with a movie in March 2002 that followed a group of animated animals trying to survive the Paleolithic ice age. 

Since 2002, there have been four additional “Ice Age” movies with another, “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild,” premiering in 2022. 

