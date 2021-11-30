20 movies you won’t believe are turning 20 in 2022

The second “Lord of the Rings” movie is turning 20 next year as well.
“Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” was released on December 18, 2002 as a sequel to the fantasy hit “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.” The main cast returned for the sequel, including Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, and Ian McKellan.
It might be hard to believe that the second “Harry Potter” movie came out in 2002.
“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” follows Harry and his friends as they try to unravel the mystery behind the Chamber of Secrets during their second year at Hogwarts. It was released in November 2002.
It might be hard to believe that the ultimate tear-jerker movie “A Walk to Remember” is also turning 20 in 2022.
Before Mandy Moore was the mother in “This Is Us,” the actress starred in “A Walk to Remember,” playing a teenager who falls for a boy in small-town North Carolina.
Based on a Nicholas Sparks novel, “A Walk to Remember” was released on January 25, 2002 — and it was panned by critics, but audiences love it.
“The Hot Chick” is a cult comedy that premiered back in 2002.
In “The Hot Chick,” comedian Rob Schneider plays a mean-spirited teenager stuck in the body of an older man who happens to be a criminal.
The film, released in December 2002, went on to become a cult classic and helped launch Rachel McAdams’ and Anna Faris’ careers.
The last “Austin Powers” movie entered theaters 20 years ago.
“Austin Powers in Goldmember,” which came out in July 2002, was the third film in the “Austin Powers” franchise and followed Mike Myers’ character as he attempts to save his kidnapped father by traveling back in time. The film also stars Beyoncé as Foxxy Cleopatra.
“The Ring” starred Naomi Watts who played a woman determined to figure out the mystery behind a videotape after everyone who watches it dies in seven days. The movie was released on October 18, 2002 in the US.
“Panic Room” is another thriller that’s turning 20 next year.
Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart starred in this film, which focuses on a single mother and a diabetic daughter as they lock themselves in their home’s panic room when three masked men break into their home.
As for action films, the first Jason Bourne movie, “The Bourne Identity,” debuted two decades ago.
Starring Matt Damon as Jason Bourne, this film follows a man who lost his memory while on the run from the CIA.
“The Bourne Identity” launched a successful franchise, which includes four other movies.
Tom Cruise’s “Minority Report” also came out in 2002.
In “Minority Report,” Cruise played a police officer in a futuristic world where people are arrested before they commit the crime. It came out in June 2002.
The movie was so popular that it was rated Certified Fresh at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it inspired a TV series on FOX that aired for one season.
The sequel to “Men in Black” is also turning 20 in the new year.
Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith returned for “Men in Black II” in July 2002 and the pair confronted even more aliens.
But the sequel did not live up to the high standard of its predecessor, and it has only earned 39% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Eminem’s semi-autobiographical film “8 Mile (13km) (13km)” came out two decades ago.
Eminem was at the height of his career in 2002, and that’s when he released “8 Mile (13km) (13km),” a film about a rapper trying to make it out of Detroit’s poor neighborhood by making it in the world of rapping. It was released in November 2002.