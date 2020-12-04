20 movies you won't believe are turning 20 in 2021

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in ‘Legally Blonde,’ which was released in 2001.

Classic rom-coms like “Legally Blonde,” “The Wedding Planner,” and “The Princess Diaries” came out in 2001.

The first installments in the “Harry Potter” and “Lord of the Rings” movie franchises were the top-grossing films of 2001.

“A Beautiful Mind” won four Academy Awards, including best picture.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

2001 was a big year in the movie business. The first films in the “Harry Potter” and “Lord of the Rings” franchises were released. Animated features like “Shrek” and “Monsters, Inc.” entertained young movie-goers (and older ones, too). And “A Beautiful Mind” went on to sweep the Academy Awards.

Here are 20 movies that will turn 20 years old in 2021 â€” whether or not you can believe it.

It’s hard to believe Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey starred in “The Wedding Planner” nearly 20 years ago.

Columbia Pictures ‘The Wedding Planner.’

“The Wedding Planner,” a film about a wedding planner who falls in love with a groom she’s working with, was released on January 26, 2001 and earned $US94.7 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. While it didn’t impress critics, audiences responded more positively.

“Hannibal,” based on the novel by Thomas Harris, premiered on February 9, 2001.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Julianne Moore in ‘Hannibal.’

“Hannibal,” starring Anthony Hopkins and Julianne Moore, is set 10 years after “The Silence of the Lambs,” which was released in 1991. The movie grossed $US351.6 million.

It’s been almost two decades since we cringed and laughed at “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” based on the book by Helen Fielding.

Miramax ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary.’

In “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” which was released on April 13, 2001, Bridget embarks on a mission to improve herself and find love, detailing her efforts in her diary all the while. The film, starring Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, and Hugh Grant, grossed $US281.9 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Two sequels, “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” and “Bridget Jones’s Baby,” were released in 2004 and 2016, respectively.

“Spy Kids,” a film about a family of spies, came out on March 30, 2001.

Dimension Films It was directed by Robert Rodriguez.

The film, starring Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara as young spies on a mission to save their kidnapped parents, grossed $US147.9 million.

Today, PenaVega and Sabara are still acting.

“The Mummy Returns,” the sequel to the 1999 movie “The Mummy,” follows the newly resurrected villain Imhotep and the Egyptologists who try to stop him.

Universal Pictures ‘The Mummy Returns.’

Brendan Fraser, who seemed to be everywhere in the ’90s and early noughties, returned to play Rick O’Connell for “The Mummy Returns.” It was released on May 4, 2001, and grossed $US433 million.

“Shrek” hit theatres on May 16, 2001, kicking off a mega franchise that would also lead to a Broadway musical.

DreamWorks ‘Shrek.’

“Shrek,” an original fairy tale about an ogre – voiced by Mike Myers – trying to rescue a princess and save his swamp with help from his sidekick Donkey, grossed $US484.4 million worldwide, making it the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year, according to Box Office Mojo. A fifth movie is reportedly expected to premiere in 2022.

“Moulin Rouge!” starred Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman.

20th Century Fox Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor costarred in ‘Moulin Rouge!’

The film came out on May 18, 2001, and grossed $US179.2 million. A Broadway musical based on the movie opened in 2019.

“Pearl Harbour” premiered 60 years after the historic attack on Pearl Harbour in 1941.

Buena Vista Pictures ‘Pearl Harbour.’

The film, starring Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett, and Kate Beckinsale, follows two friends and a nurse through the surprise attack by the Japanese on the American naval base in Honolulu, Hawaii. The film grossed $US449 million and premiered on May 25, 2001.

The film “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” was based on an adventure video game about recovering ancient artifacts.

Paramount Pictures Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft alongside Daniel Craig.

With Angelina Jolie in the titular role, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” premiered on June 15, 2001 and grossed $US274.7 million.

The first instalment of “The Fast and the Furious” movie franchise came out on June 22, 2001.

Universal Pictures The race against the Ferrari in ‘The Fast and the Furious.’

There have since been 13 other “Fast and Furious” movies, but this first one made $US207 million worldwide.

Yes, it’s really been almost 20 years since the first “Legally Blonde” came out.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods.

“Legally Blonde” grossed $US141.7 million. The now-classic movie starred Reese Witherspoon as a sorority leader turned Harvard Law student, and premiered on July 13, 2001.

It was adapted into a Broadway musical that ran from 2007 to 2008. A second movie was released in 2003 and a third is expected in 2022.

The third instalment of the “Jurassic Park” series came out on July 18, 2001.

Universal Pictures ‘Jurassic Park III.’

Sam Neill and Laura Dern returned for “Jurassic Park III.” In the movie, which grossed $US368.7 million, a group becomes stranded on the island of Isla Sorna and must escape the terrors of bloodthirsty dinosaurs.

“Planet of the Apes,” which was released on July 27, 2001, was set in 2029 on a planet where an advanced society of apes rules over humans.

20th Century Fox ‘Planet of the Apes.’

The film, which was a remake of the 1968 “Planet of the Apes” with new, state-of-the-art technology, grossed $US362 million.

It’s been nearly 20 years since “The Princess Diaries” gave us one of the most iconic movie makeovers of all time.

Buena Vista Pictures ‘The Princess Diaries.’

In “The Princess Diaries,” which premiered on August 3, 2001, Anne Hathaway stars as an ordinary teenager who discovers she’s heir to the throne of Genovia, and is transformed into royalty. It grossed $US165.3 million worldwide, and a sequel followed three years later.

“Monsters, Inc.” told the story of a monster town powered by children’s screams, and two monsters named Mike and Sully who befriend a young girl.

“Monsters, Inc.” was released on November 2, 2001, and grossed $US528.7 million, making it the third highest-grossing movie of the year.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was the highest-grossing movie of 2001 and made its young actors household names.

Warner Bros. A still from ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’

Released on November 14, 2001, the first instalment of the “Harry Potter” films grossed over $US974 million worldwide. Daniel Radcliffe was just 11 when he started filming the movie that would launch him into the spotlight.

“Ocean’s Eleven” was the first in a series of films about high-stakes heists led by an all-star cast.

Warner Bros. ‘Ocean’s Eleven.’

Released on December 7, 2001, “Ocean’s Eleven” earned $US450.7 million and starred actors including George Clooney as Danny Ocean, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon. It was followed up with “Ocean’s Twelve” in 2004 and “Ocean’s Thirteen” in 2007.

The series was again rebooted with a female cast for “Ocean’s 8” in 2018. Sandra Bullock played Debbie Ocean, a thief and Danny Ocean’s sister.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” made over $US883 million at the box office.

New Line Cinema Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.’

The first movie adaptation of “The Lord of the Rings” book series, “The Fellowship of the Ring” was released on December 19, 2001. It was the second-highest grossing movie of 2001.

After its 2001 release, “A Beautiful Mind” won four Academy Awards the following year.

Universal Pictures ‘A Beautiful Mind.’

Released on December 21, 2001, “A Beautiful Mind” follows mathematician-turned-cryptographer John Nash, played by Russell Crowe. It grossed $US313.5 million.

At the 2002 Academy Awards, it won best picture and best adapted screenplay. Jennifer Connelly won the award for best supporting actress, while Ron Howard was named best director.

“Black Hawk Down” was based on a nonfiction book by journalist Mark Bowden about a US military raid.

Columbia Pictures ‘Black Hawk Down.’

The film, starring Josh Hartnett, grossed $US173 million and was released on December 28, 2001. Critics have given the movie 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences rate it higher.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.