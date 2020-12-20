12 films to watch if you love 'The Lord of the Rings'

New Line Cinema ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ premiered 19 years ago.

In the early 2000s, director Peter Jackson released “The Lord of the Rings” films, which are based on the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien.

The hit movies, “The Fellowship of the Ring” (2001), “The Two Towers” (2002), and “The Return of the King” (2003), earned acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Middle-earth enthusiasts may enjoy “The Lord of the Rings” (1978), an animated adaptation, and “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” (2012).

Jackson has shown off his directing chops in films like “King Kong” (2005) and “They Shall Not Grow Old” (2018).

Directed by Peter Jackson, “The Lord of the Rings” film series has captivated the imaginations of viewers for years through its story about a young hobbit, a powerful ring, and a fantasy kingdom on the brink of war.

Insider rounded up a list of movies that fans of the built-out world and fantastical elements inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels may also enjoy.

Read on for 12 films to add to your watch list if you loved the high-fantasy trilogy.

An unlikely hero embarks on a dangerous journey in “Willow” (1998).

MGM George Lucas produced ‘Willow.’

Summary: Set in a mystical land, “Willow” follows the young namesake farmer (Warwick Davis) on his quest to protect an infant from the clutches of an evil queen.

Why you’ll like it: Produced by “Star Wars” visionary George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard, “Willow” is an imaginative fantasy film that evolved into a beloved cult classic over the years.

“Willow” has a lot of storytelling elements that would pique the interest of Tolkien diehards, from its unlikely protagonist to its medieval setting.

Fans of unique characters and high-concept storytelling will likely love “Time Bandits” (1981).

AVCO Embassy Pictures Craig Warnock starred in ‘Time Bandits.’

Summary: In the fantasy comedy “Time Bandits,” the young Kevin (Craig Warnock) falls in with a band of six dwarves as they travel through time in search of treasure.

Why you’ll like it: Fans who loved the intricate sets, costuming, and high-concept storytelling of “The Lord of the Rings” will have a lot to latch onto in “Time Bandits.”

A satire at heart, the film most closely resembles “The Lord of the Rings” when it introduces fantastical creatures and features stunning set pieces, like the towering Fortress of Ultimate Darkness.

“Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” (2005) is a moral fantasy with spellbinding sets.

Disney The ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ films are based on C.S. Lewis’ fantasy book series.

Summary: Based on the fantasy series by C.S. Lewis, “Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” follows four children as they step through a boundless clothes cupboard into the fantastical land of Narnia.

Why you’ll like it: Tolkien and Lewis, who were close friends in real life, both drew from Norse mythology in their work, as evidenced by their stories’ fantastical legends and moral philosophies.

Both “The Lord of the Rings” and the “Chronicles of Narnia” films share a lot in common beyond their themes, like spellbinding sets and an ensemble cast of heroic characters.

“The NeverEnding Story” (1984) is a classic tale about the forces of good and evil.

Warner Bros. Barret Oliver starred in ‘The NeverEnding Story.’

Summary: Based on the 1979 novel by Michael Ende, “The NeverEnding Story” follows a young boy named Bastian Bux (Barret Oliver) who stumbles upon a magical book that blends the boundaries of imagination and reality.

Why you’ll like it: For all of its rich mythology and eons of history, “The Lord of the Rings” ultimately is a story about the forces of good triumphing over evil.

Just like Frodo Baggins is shouldered with ending Sauron’s hold over Middle-earth, the character that Bastian reads about, Atreyu (Noah Hathaway), is on a mission to defeat the malevolent force known as “The Nothing.”

The World War I documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old” (2018) shows Jackson’s range as a director.

Warner Bros. Pictures Peter Jackson directed ‘They Shall Not Grow Old.’

Summary: Using a compilation of archival footage from the early-20th century, “They Shall Not Grow Old” pieces together colorized videos and valuable audio clips to detail the lives of soldiers who fought in the first World War.

Why you’ll like it: “They Shall Not Grow Old” marks Jackson’s debut as a documentary director and has been praised by critics as both a technological marvel and a deeply personal endeavour.

Fans of “The Lord of the Rings” can rest assured that even without special effects, sets, and high-concept storytelling, Jackson can still craft a remarkable picture.

Jackson also directed the adventure drama “King Kong” (2005).

Universal Pictures Peter Jackson once again proved his directorial skills in ‘King Kong.’

Summary: “King Kong” centres on screenwriter Jack Driscoll (Adrien Brody) and filmmaker Carl Denham (Jack Black) as they bring a film crew to Skull Island and encounter deadly inhabitants, prehistoric dinosaurs, and a 25-foot-tall gorilla.

Why you’ll like it: Special effects and sweeping sets galore, this action-adventure film furthers Jackson’s reputation as a high-concept director and was also filmed in New Zealand, where “The Lord of the Rings” was shot.

“King Kong” also features the continued collaboration between Jackson and Andy Serkis, who played Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” films.

In this drama, Serkis played the ship cook Lumpy and more memorably, Kong himself in a transformative motion-capture performance.

Fans of Elijah Wood will love him in the horror-comedy “Cooties” (2014).

Lionsgate Elijah Wood in ‘Cooties.’

Summary: In the horror-comedy “Cooties,” contaminated chicken nuggets cause a zombie-like epidemic as elementary-school students turn on their teachers (Wood, Alison Pill, and Rainn Wilson).

Why you’ll like it: Wood was only 18 years old when he earned the starring role as hobbit Frodo in “The Lord of the Rings.” Since then, the actor has transcended genres with performances in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004) and on the FX comedy “Wilfred.”

“Cooties” showcases Wood’s capability as a comedic actor and will likely please fans who loved the campier, more humorous aspects of “The Lord of the Rings” films.

Fresh off of the success of “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003), Orlando Bloom starred in “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003).

Walt Disney Studios Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.’

Summary: Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) becomes inexplicably linked with daring blacksmith Will Turner (Bloom) when they band together to save Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) from a crew of undead pirates.

Why you’ll like it: Bloom shined as the Sindarin elf Legolas in “The Lord of the Rings,” and he quickly leaped from one film franchise to another when he starred in the first “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie and most of its sequels.

Beyond the draw of seeing Bloom himself, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series holds crossover appeal for fans who enjoyed “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy for its swashbuckling swordplay, hordes of undead, and themes about legacy.

Viggo Mortensen captivated critics in “A History of Violence” (2005).

New Line Cinema Viggo Mortensen in ‘A History of Violence.’

Summary: In “A History of Violence,” small-town business owner Tom Stall (Mortensen) is heralded as a hero when he kills two men who threaten patrons at his diner. But when a mysterious drifter (Ed Harris) arrives and accuses Tom of being a former mobster, he is forced to acknowledge his past.

Why you’ll like it: Mortensen is perhaps best known for playing Aragorn in “The Lord of the Rings,” who claims his place as the King of Gondor in the trilogy’s final film.

In “A History of Violence,” the actor offers a more grounded performance and further proves himself as a captivating actor.

Fans may also appreciate the action drama’s mesmerising score created by Howard Shore, the same notable composer who crafted the music for “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” films.

“Tolkien” (2019) details the formative years of the author’s life.

Fox Searchlight Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins in ‘Tolkien.’

Summary: The biographical drama “Tolkien” centres on the titular author (Nicholas Hoult) from his schoolyard days to his service on the battlefront of World War I.

Why you’ll like it: By tracing the writer’s story from childhood into the dark days of war, “Tolkien” offers a comprehensive look into the author’s life and how his experiences influenced his literature.

Fans of “The Lord of the Rings” novels and film adaptations will likely appreciate the glimpse into Tolkien’s early background and seeing how his lifelong friendships, perspective on war, and love of languages carried into his work.

Fans of “The Lord of the Rings” may appreciate the original animated movie.

United Artists The animated version of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is also based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books.

Summary: The animated adaptation “The Lord of the Rings” (1978) is a faithful retelling of Frodo’s (voiced by Christopher Guard) origin story, as the hobbit is tasked with taking the cursed ring to Mount Doom and ending Lord Sauron’s reign over Middle-earth.

Why you’ll like it: The 1970s film only captures the story from “The Fellowship of the Ring” to the first half of “The Two Towers,” but Jackson has cited it as having a direct influence on his work.

With its ambitious animation design and unique storytelling perspective, fans of Jackson’s adaptation may also enjoy taking a look back on the first attempt to tackle Tolkien’s novels.

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” (2012) builds upon the world of “The Lord of the Rings.”

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. Set in the same world, ‘The Hobbit’ films are prequels to ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy.

Summary: In “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” a band of 13 dwarves disrupts the life of simple hobbit Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) when they enlist his help in reclaiming their lost kingdom of Erebor.

Why you’ll like it: Directed by Jackson, “An Unexpected Journey” and its sequels whisk viewers back in time to follow Bilbo on a life-changing mission that directly impacts the events of “The Lord of the Rings.”

Although they may not be as critically acclaimed as the “The Lord of the Rings” franchise, “The Hobbit” prequels welcome the return of beloved characters like Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and Legolas (Bloom) and build upon the rich mythology of Middle-earth.

