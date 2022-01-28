12 films to watch if you love ‘The Lord of the Rings’

An unlikely hero embarks on a dangerous journey in “Willow” (1998).

: Set in a mystical land, “Willow” follows the young namesake farmer (Warwick Davis) on his quest to protect an infant from the clutches of an evil queen.

Why you’ll like it: Produced by “Star Wars” visionary George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard, “Willow” is an imaginative fantasy film that evolved into a beloved cult classic over the years.

“Willow” has a lot of storytelling elements that would pique the interest of J.R.R. Tolkien diehards, from its unlikely protagonist to its medieval setting.