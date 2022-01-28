12 films to watch if you love ‘The Lord of the Rings’

- Peter Jackson directed “The Lord of the Rings” films, which are based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels.
- Fans may also enjoy fantasy classics “Willow” (1998) and “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” (2012).
- Jackson also directed “King Kong” (2005) and “They Shall Not Grow Old” (2018).
Why you’ll like it: Produced by “Star Wars” visionary George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard, “Willow” is an imaginative fantasy film that evolved into a beloved cult classic over the years.
“Willow” has a lot of storytelling elements that would pique the interest of J.R.R. Tolkien diehards, from its unlikely protagonist to its medieval setting.
Why you’ll like it: Fans who loved the intricate sets, costuming, and high-concept storytelling of “The Lord of the Rings” will have a lot to latch onto in “Time Bandits.”
A satire at heart, the film most closely resembles “The Lord of the Rings” when it introduces fantastical creatures and features stunning set pieces, like the towering Fortress of Ultimate Darkness.
Why you’ll like it: Tolkien and Lewis, who were close friends in real life, both drew from Norse mythology in their work, as evidenced by their stories’ fantastical legends and moral philosophies.
Both “The Lord of the Rings” and the “Chronicles of Narnia” films share a lot in common beyond their themes, like spellbinding sets and an ensemble cast of heroic characters.
Why you’ll like it: For all of its rich mythology and eons of history, “The Lord of the Rings” ultimately is a story about the forces of good triumphing over evil.
Just like Frodo Baggins is shouldered with ending Sauron’s hold over Middle-earth, the character that Bastian reads about, Atreyu (Noah Hathaway), is on a mission to defeat the malevolent force known as “The Nothing.”
Why you’ll like it: “They Shall Not Grow Old” marks Jackson’s debut as a documentary director and has been praised by critics as both a technological marvel and a deeply personal endeavor.
Fans of “The Lord of the Rings” can rest assured that even without special effects, sets, and high-concept storytelling, Jackson can still craft a remarkable picture.
Why you’ll like it: Special effects and sweeping sets galore, this action-adventure film furthers Jackson’s reputation as a high-concept director and was also filmed in New Zealand, where “The Lord of the Rings” was shot.
“King Kong” also features the continued collaboration between Jackson and Andy Serkis, who played Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” films.
In this drama, Serkis played the ship cook Lumpy and more memorably, Kong himself in a transformative motion-capture performance.
Why you’ll like it: Wood was only 18 years old when he earned the starring role as hobbit Frodo in “The Lord of the Rings.” Since then, the actor has transcended genres with performances in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004) and on the FX comedy “Wilfred.”
“Cooties” showcases Wood’s capability as a comedic actor and will likely please fans who loved the campier, more humorous aspects of “The Lord of the Rings” films.
Why you’ll like it: Bloom shined as the Sindarin elf Legolas in “The Lord of the Rings,” and he quickly leaped from one film franchise to another when he starred in the first “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie and most of its sequels.
Beyond the draw of seeing Bloom himself, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series holds crossover appeal for fans who enjoyed “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy for its swashbuckling swordplay, hordes of undead, and themes about legacy.
Why you’ll like it: Mortensen is perhaps best known for playing Aragorn in “The Lord of the Rings,” who claims his place as the King of Gondor in the trilogy’s final film.
In “A History of Violence,” the actor offers a more grounded performance and further proves himself as a captivating actor.
Fans may also appreciate the action drama’s mesmerizing score created by Howard Shore, the same notable composer who crafted the music for “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” films.
Why you’ll like it: By tracing the writer’s story from childhood into the dark days of war, “Tolkien” offers a comprehensive look into the author’s life and how his experiences influenced his literature.
Fans of “The Lord of the Rings” novels and film adaptations will likely appreciate the glimpse into Tolkien’s early background and seeing how his lifelong friendships, perspective on war, and love of languages carried into his work.
Why you’ll like it: The 1970s film only captures the story from “The Fellowship of the Ring” to the first half of “The Two Towers,” but Jackson has cited it as having a direct influence on his work.
With its ambitious animation design and unique storytelling perspective, fans of Jackson’s adaptation may also enjoy taking a look back on the first attempt to tackle Tolkien’s novels.
Why you’ll like it: Directed by Jackson, “An Unexpected Journey” and its sequels whisk viewers back in time to follow Bilbo on a life-changing mission that directly impacts the events of “The Lord of the Rings.”
Although they may not be as critically acclaimed as the “The Lord of the Rings” franchise, “The Hobbit” prequels welcome the return of beloved characters like Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and Legolas (Bloom) and build upon the rich mythology of Middle-earth.