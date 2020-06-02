The 6 best movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in June that are worth your time

Disney ‘Artemis Fowl.’

In June, Disney Plus reveals the world premiere of “Artemis Fowl.”

There are also old favourites like “Tarzan” and “Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy.”

The finale of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” and the premiere of “Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2” are also on the service in June.

See the 6 movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in June we think you should check out:

“Artemis Fowl” (Available June 12)

Disney Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Artemis Fowl.’

Based on the popular fantasy novels, the movie adaptation was originally going to play in theatres, but the coronavirus changed things. Now it will premiere on Disney Plus.

In the story, a young criminal prodigy hunts down a secret society of fairies in search of his father.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” (Available June 19)

Disney Plus The directors talking with show creator Jon Favreau (centre) on ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.’

The finale of the series lands this month. Over the eight episodes, the series dissects a particular part of the making of the first season of “The Mandalorian.”

“Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy” (Available June 19)

Disney Peggy Holmes’ ‘Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy.’

This is one of the better adventures in the Tinker Bell direct-to-video animated movie franchise.

We follow Tinker Bell and her friends as they try to track down special blue pixie dust a rogue fairy stole. Mae Whitman voices Tink and others who lend their voice include Christina Hendricks and Tom Hiddleston, who it turns out is playing a young Captain Hook.

“Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2” (Available June 26)

Disney Kristen Bell in ‘Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2.’

This six-episode series launches in June and takes us inside how the sequel to “Frozen” was brought together in its final year of production.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” (Available June 26)

20th Century Fox Logan Lerman in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.’

Logan Lerman is perfect as the title character, Percy Jackson, who discovers that he is a descendant of the Greek god Poseidon. This is the first film from the popular book series.

If you like what you see, keep an eye out for the movie that followed, “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters,” hopefully coming to the service in the future.

“Tarzan” (Available June 26)

Disney Chris Buck and Kevin Lima’s ‘Tarzan.’

Over the years this Disney title from 1999 has become a beloved classic. Along with the impressive animation and storytelling, there’s the touching song “You’ll Be In My Heart” from Phil Collins, which won an Oscar.

