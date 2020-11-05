29 movies on Netflix that will help relieve your stress and anxiety

Warner Bros. (L-R) Brad Pitt and George Clooney in ‘Ocean’s Eleven.’

We are in highly stressful times right now – regardless of who you voted for in the US presidential election.

To relieve that stress, we recommend 29 movies on Netflix you can watch right now.

They range from rom-coms like “The Wedding Planner” to outlandish comedies such as “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.”

Let’s face it: Regardless of who you voted for in the US presidential election, this is a very stressful time as all the votes are still being counted. And it could take days before we know the outcome.

You have two choices: stay glued to election coverage and slowly lose your mind, or completely cut yourself off, let the process take place, and find something to distract you. And that’s where Netflix can help.

There’s a great collection of titles right now that can distract you from the election and relieve your stress and anxiety. Everything from Matthew McConaughey rom-coms like “The Wedding Planner” and “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past,” classic outlandish comedies such as “Aeroplane” and “Up in Smoke,” and even light-hearted Netflix originals, including “Dolemite Is My Name” and “Between Two Ferns: The Movie.”

Here are 29 movies you can watch right now that might distract you from the world around you.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

“A Knight’s Tale”

Sony Heath Ledger in ‘A Knight’s Tale.’

You can’t go wrong with this light-hearted action movie, starring the late Heath Ledger that features a lot of classic rock songs.

“Aeroplane!”

Paramount Robert Hays in ‘Aeroplane.’

This is one of the funniest movies ever made and took slapstick comedy to another level we never thought possible. In the film, we follow a flight that suffers food poisoning. Some of these jokes will stay with you for days.

“Baby Mama”

Universal Studios (L-R) Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in ‘Baby Mama.’

The “Saturday Night Live” dynamic duo, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, star in this great comedy in which Fey plays a successful businesswoman wanting a child who hires Poehler’s outlandish character to be her surrogate.

“Between Two Ferns: The Movie”

Funny or Die Brie Larson and Zach Galifianakis in ‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie.’

Zach Galifianakis’ hit “talk show” from Funny or Die gets the feature film treatment and it leads to hilarious encounters between the comic and huge A-list stars.

“Big Daddy”

Columbia Pictures (L-R) Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler in ‘Big Daddy.’

This classic from Adam Sandler never gets old. Here he stars as a slacker, who finds purpose when a boy shows up at his door and he’s tasked with taking care of him.

“The Christmas Chronicles”

Netflix Kurt Russell in ‘The Christmas Chronicles.’

Sit back and think about the holiday season with this movie that stars Kurt Russell as St. Nick, who needs the help of two kids (and some song and dance) to save Christmas.

“Dinner for Schmucks”

Paramount Studios Steve Carell in ‘Dinner for Schmucks.’

This one marks one of the last wacky Steve Carell comedies to date. Starring opposite Paul Rudd, Carell plays a good-hearted yet not too bright guy, who is invited by Rudd’s character to take part in a very special dinner.

“The Disaster Artist”

Warner Bros (L-R) Dave Franco and James Franco in ‘The Disaster Artist.’

This comedy looks back on the worst movie ever made, “The Room.” It focuses on it creators, Greg Sestero (Dave Franco) and Tommy Wiseau (James Franco), and their journey trying to make it big in Hollywood though having no clue what they are doing.

“Dolemite Is My Name”

Netflix Eddie Murphy in ‘Dolemite Is My Name.’

Eddie Murphy leads an all-star cast in this hilarious retelling of the making of the blaxploitation classic, “Dolemite.” And the story is just going to make you feel good inside.

“Don’t Mess with the Zohan”

Sony Adam Sandler in ‘Don’t Mess with the Zohan.’

In this Adam Sandler comedy, he plays a special forces soldier who fakes his death so he can go to New York City and become a hair dresser. This is definitely one of Sandler’s least appreciated comedies.

“Easy A”

Screen Gems Emma Stone in ‘Easy A.’

Emma Stone will make all your worries go away as you watch her hilariously take on the vicious high school rumour mill in this great comedy.

“Eddie Murphy: Delirious”

Paramount Eddie Murphy in ‘Delirious.’

Hands down this is one of the funniest stand-up movies ever made, and the blueprint for countless other comics. The jokes made by Eddie Murphy here are still gut-busting funny. Rush to watch this movie if you’re having a bad day.

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

Netflix Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in ‘Eurovision Song Contest.’

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams play aspiring musicians who are headed to the biggest song competition in the world. Through the film there are countless cameos from singers who have really performed in Eurovision. But none of them can hold a candle to the performance by Dan Stevens.

“For Love or Money”

Universal Gabrielle Anwar and Michael J. Fox in ‘For Love or Money.’

This one is a classic Michael J. Fox rom-com. In it he plays a concierge at a luxury hotel, who is tasked with keeping an eye on a girl and then falls for her.

“Free Fire”

A24 Brie Larson in ‘Free Fire.’

This action comedy stars Armie Hammer, Brie Larson, Sharlto Copley, and more, who make up two rival gangs. During a meeting, they all suddenly find themselves in a shootout. The funny insults come as fast and often as the bullets.

“Ghosts of Girlfriends Past”

New Line Cinema Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner in ‘Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.’

I wouldn’t say this is peak McConaughey rom-com, but we’ll take what we can get these days. Here McConaughey plays a womanizer, visited by former girlfriends, who finally get him to realise his awful ways.

“The Kissing Booth”

Netflix Rom-com ‘The Kissing Booth.’

“The Kissing Booth” and its sequel is some great escapism as we follow the high school life of Shelly Evans (Joey King).

“National Security”

Sony Pictures Martin Lawrence in ‘National Security.’

In this comedy during the prime star power era of Martin Lawrence, the comic teams with Steve Zahn to play security guards who go beyond their job to stop a smuggling operation.

“Not Another Teen Movie”

Columbia Pictures Chris Evans in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’

This one is great because there’s basically zero plot and any trace of it is stuff grabbed from classic teen movies as it spoofs countless titles.

“Ocean’s Eleven”

Warner Bros. Julia Roberts and George Clooney in ‘Ocean’s Eleven.’

Make a night of watching this comedy heist franchise (the sequels are currently on Netflix, too) from Steven Soderbergh. It stars A-listers George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and more.

“The Other Guys”

Columbia Pictures Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg in ‘The Other Guys.’

This Will Ferrell comedy has him teaming with Mark Wahlberg as detectives who are far from great. But that’s what makes the movie fun to watch as they struggle to try to figure out the case they are solving.

“Pineapple Express”

Columbia Pictures/’Pineapple Express’ James Franco and Seth Rogen in ‘Pineapple Express.’

You can’t go wrong with a stoner comedy right about now. This one just gets better with age as it mixes lots of laughs (thanks to Seth Rogen and James Franco) with car chases, shootouts, and explosions.

“Screwed”

Universal Dave Chappelle and Norm Macdonald in ‘Screwed.’

If you are looking for a twisted comedy, you have to check out this one that features outlandish performances from Dave Chappelle, Norm Macdonald, and Danny DeVito.

“Scott Pilgrim vs. The World”

Universal Pictures Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Michael Cera in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.’

This classic Edgar Wright movie mixes rom-com with gaming, action, and comedy. It also includes countless stars, including Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, and Jason Schwartzman.

“Swiss Army Man”

A24 (L-R) Daniel Radcliffe and Paul Dano in ‘Swiss Army Man.’

If you really are looking for something different then I can’t recommend this friendship-love story enough. Paul Dano plays a guy, who while stuck on a deserted island befriends a dead body (Daniel Radcliffe) that turns out to be much more than a friendly companion. All his body parts can be used to help get Dano’s character back to civilisation (and his love).

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Masha Weisberg/Awesomeness Films/Netflix Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in ‘To All the Boy’s I’ve Loved Before.’

In this rom-com, we follow the adventures of teen Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor). And if you’re still dying for some more Lara, the sequel, “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” is also available on Netflix right now.

“Up In Smoke”

Paramount Pictures (L-R) Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin in ‘Up in Smoke.’

Perhaps the greatest stoner comedy ever made, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong take their stand-up routine to the big screen and deliver a classic.

“Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”

Youtube John C. Reilly in ‘Walk Hard.’

John C. Reilly is at his wacky comedy best in this movie that spoofs all the themes you usually find in a music biopic.

“The Wedding Planner”

Columbia Pictures Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Lopez in ‘The Wedding Planner.’

You can’t go wrong with this rom-com: Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Lopez are the perfect combo. You need escapism and forget the outside world for a few hours? Watching this movie, centered on Lopez playing an ambitious wedding planner, is how you do it.

