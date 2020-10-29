9 movies leaving Netflix you have to watch before October ends

Paramount Tom Cruise in ‘The Firm.’

October is about to end, but there are still so many great movies to watch on Netflix before they leave the streamer.

If you aren’t into scary Halloween movies, there are comedies such as “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and “Spaceballs.”

But if you do want to be scared, you can’t go wrong with “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Here are 9 movies you should watch before they are gone.

Last call! These are the movies you should check out before they fall off of Netflix at the end of the month.

If you aren’t really into scary movies to close out the Halloween-friendly month, there are certainly other options for you. There are comedies such as “Just Friends” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” as well as dramas, including “The Firm” and “Magic Mike.” However, if you are in search of a spooky tale there is “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Here are nine movies you have one more chance to watch before they disappear on October 31.

“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”

Warner Bros. Jim Carrey and Sean Young in ‘Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.’

Jim Carrey became one of the biggest comedy actors of the 1990s thanks to this zany performance. There are a handful of legitimate laugh-out-loud comedic bits in this movie that still work. You really have to call this one a modern day classic.

“The Firm”

Paramount (L-R) Gene Hackman and Tom Cruise in ‘The Firm.’

Tom Cruise delivers a powerful performance as a young hot shot lawyer, who finds that the firm he’s joined is extremely corrupt. Also check out this adaptation of the hit John Grisham book for its A-plus supporting cast: Holly Hunter (who earned an Oscar nomination), Gene Hackman, Wilford Brimley, Ed Harris, David Strathairn, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Hal Holbrook.

“The Interview”

Sony Pictures (L-R) Seth Rogen and James Franco in ‘The Interview.’

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s great comedy centres Rogen and James Franco as the heads of a celebrity tabloid show, who are invited to interview North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un (played amazingly by Randall Park). This leads to the duo being recruited by the CIA to assassinate the leader. In typical Rogen comedy fashion, nothing goes right, which leads to lots of laughs.

“Just Friends”

New Line Amy Smart and Ryan Reynolds in ‘Just Friends.’

It’s a bummer this wacky rom-com is being taken off the streaming giant so close to the holidays, but all the more reason to watch it right now.

Ryan Reynolds plays a shallow music executive, who ends up in his hometown over Christmas, which leads to him trying to reconnect with his high school crush (Amy Smart) and get out of the dreaded friend zone.

“Magic Mike”

Warner Bros. Matthew McConaughey in ‘Magic Mike.’

Steven Soderbergh takes the memories of actor Channing Tatum’s days as an exotic dancer and transforms it into this enthralling drama that follows the daily hustle of a Florida stripper (Tatum).

The movie is elevated by the fantastic performance of Matthew McConaughey as Dallas, the leader of the strip club.

“The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!”

Paramount Leslie Nielsen in ‘The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!’

If the Halloween season doesn’t really have you in the scary movie spirit, try a movie that’s the complete opposite. From the minds that gave us “Aeroplane” and the TV show “Police Squad,” on which the movie is based, here we follow Leslie Nielsen as the bumbling police detective Frank Drebin as he tries to stop the assassination of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Silence of the Lambs”

Orion Pictures/’Silence of the Lambs’ Jodie Foster in ‘The Silence of the Lambs.’

Jodie Foster plays an F.B.I. cadet, trying to track down a serial killer who wants the skin of his victims. The only way to get inside the mind of this killer is for her to talk to another: Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins).

“Spaceballs”

MGM via YouTube screengrab Mel Brooks’ ‘Spaceballs.’

This classic Mel Brooks comedy spoofs everything from “Star Wars” to “Planet of the Apes” with amazing biting humour. It is a timeless Brooks classic.

“The Ugly Truth”

Columbia Pictures Gerard Butler and Katherine Heigl in ‘The Ugly Truth.’

In this rom-com, Katherine Heigl plays Abby, an uptight television producer whose life is turned upside down when the morning show she produces has a segment hosted by a misogynistic man named Mike (Gerard Butler). Things turn funny when Mike lends his questionable relationship advice to Abby so she can land her dream guy.

