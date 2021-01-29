5 movies leaving Netflix you have to watch before January ends

Sony ‘Mr. Deeds.’

Watch these movies before they leave Netflix on January 31.

“Pineapple Express,” “Mr. Deeds,” “Employee of the Month.”

“A Thin Line Between Love & Hate”

New Line Cinema Martin Lawrence and Lynn Whitfield in ‘A Thin Line Between Love & Hate.’

At the height of his fame, Martin Lawrence wrote, directed, and starred in this dark comedy in which he plays a ladies’ man who begins to be stalked by one of his lovers (played perfectly by Lynn Whitfield).

Regina King, Bobby Brown, and Della Reese also star in this movie that never got proper respect when it came out.

“Death at a Funeral”

Sony Pictures Entertainment (L-R) Chris Rock and Martin Lawrence in ‘Death at a Funeral.’

This 2010 remake of the popular 2007 British comedy stars an impressive ensemble cast – Chris Rock, Martin Lawrence, Danny Glover, Regina Hall, Tracy Morgan, Zoë Saldaña, and Keith David – that make up a family that release all their drama and secrets during a funeral.

“Employee of the Month”

Lionsgate (L-R) Dax Shepard, Jessica Simpson, and Dane Cook in ‘Employee of the Month.’

Never hurts to take it back to a time when Jessica Simpson was a huge star.

In this 2006 comedy, Dane Cook and Dax Shepard play two workers at a superstore who compete for the affection of the new employee, played by Simpson.

Honestly, it doesn’t get more early 2000s than this plot.



“Mr. Deeds”

Sony Pictures (L-R) John Turturro and Adam Sandler in ‘Mr. Deeds.’

Frank Capra’s 1936 classic, “Mr. Deeds Goes to Town,” gets the Adam Sandler treatment in this 2002 comedy.

Sandler plays a New Hampshire pizzeria owner who learns he has inherited a media conglomerate. As he takes in his new life he also falls for a women he meets (Winona Ryder), though she’s a tabloid reporter trying to get dirt on him.

“Pineapple Express”

Sony (L-R) Seth Rogen and James Franco in ‘Pineapple Express.’

One of the best stoner comedies ever made, Seth Rogen and James Franco play a duo who are on the run from hitmen, a corrupt police officer, and a drug dealer after stumbling into a situation that will get them killed.

Along with the laughs, especially with Danny McBride gets into the mix, are some impressive action in the movie’s conclusion.

