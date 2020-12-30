10 movies leaving Netflix you have to watch before December ends

Universal Pictures ‘Back to the Future.’

Some classic movies are leaving Netflix on December 31 as Netflix refreshes its roster for 2021.

They include “Back to the Future,” “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Notebook,” and “Aeroplane.”

There’s also the Charlie Kaufman-penned “love” stories “Being John Malkovich” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

‘Aeroplane’

Paramount The 1980 comedy ‘Aeroplane.’

We all need a good laugh right now, and you can’t go wrong with this classic that basically created the outlandish comedy genre.

Set on an aeroplane that’s in distress when food poisoning sickens most of the passengers and the crew, the laughs come fast and each gag is zanier than the next.

‘Back to the Future’

Universal Studios (L-R) Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox in ‘Back to the Future.’

It’s one of the greatest adventure movies of all time.

Michael J. Fox plays a kid who accidentally gets sent back in time and must help his parents fall in love or he has no future to go back to.

The visionary direction by Robert Zemeckis, the fantastic chemistry between Fox and Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown, the amazing score by Alan Silvestri – this is the closest thing to a perfect blockbuster movie.

And catch the sequels before they leave Netflix, too.

‘Being John Malkovich’

IMDB / Universal Studios Catherine Keener and John Cusack in ‘Being John Malkovich.’

If you are looking for a unique love story you can’t go wrong with this and the next title on this list, which are both written by Charlie Kaufman.

Here Spike Jonze focuses on a puppeteer (John Cusack) who, while working as a temp in New York City, discovers a portal into the mind of actor John Malkovich. Now he believes he can get the girl of his dreams (Catherine Keener) if he can become Malkovich. Things don’t go as planned.

‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’

Focus Features Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey in ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.’

In this other Kaufman-penned classic, director Michel Gondry’s visionary style is on full display as we follow a man (Jim Carrey) who attempts to erase the memories of his former girlfriend (Kate Winslet). However, he soon realises that’s easier said than done.

‘Fargo’

Working Title Frances McDormand in ‘Fargo.’

This Coen brothers fan favourite won two Oscars, including one for Frances McDormand, who gives a fantastic performance as a cop investigating a murder, which leads her to twisted hitmen and a bumbling husband who orchestrates the kidnapping of his wife so he can cash in on the reward.

‘Her’

Warner Bros. Pictures Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Her.’

Spike Jonze is back, this time writing and directing this unique love story about a guy (Joaquin Phoenix) who falls in love with an operating system.

‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark’

Paramount Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.’

You have to put this Steven Spielberg classic alongside “Back to the Future” as a perfect blockbuster.

Harrison Ford plays an archaeologist who sets out to find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazi’s. The result is not just one of the most thrilling movies you’ll ever see, but Ford crafting one of the greatest action heroes of all time.

The sequels also leave on December 31, so dive into an Indy marathon before they are gone.

‘The Notebook’

New Line Cinema Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in ‘The Notebook.’

Thanks to this adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks book in 2004, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams would gain huge fame as their chemistry fuelled this tear-jerker of a love story.

‘Pride & Prejudice’ (2005)

Focus Features Keira Knightley and Tom Wambsgans in ‘Pride & Prejudice.’

There have been several adaptations of this Jane Austen classic since the late 1930s, but the most recent feature film version from director Joe Wright has found a loyal fanbase.

Keira Knightley plays the lead Elizabeth Bennet with Matthew Macfadyen (who since has found fame as Tom Wambsgans on “Succession”) playing Mr. Darcy.

‘The Town’

Warner Bros. Ben Affleck’s ‘The Town.’

Written, directed, and starring Ben Affleck this great heist movie focuses on Doug MacRay (Affleck) who with his crew are successful robbers, but Doug’s priorities change when he falls for Claire (Rebecca Hall), a hostage on their last job. The movie also features a cold-blooded performance by Jeremy Renner.

This is one of the best Affleck-directed movies of his career to date.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.