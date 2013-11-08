Watch Four Classic Movies From Start To Finish In GIF Form

The Creators Project
The shiningWarner Bros

It’s no secret our attention spans are dwindling, often making it a legitimate challenge to sit and watch a two hour movie, or even at times a two minute trailer.

Which makes r/FullMovieGifs our favourite Reddit discovery of the day, if not week/month/year.

So sit back and have your mind blown with these hyperspeed versions of The Shining, Up, Avatar, and more.

It goes without saying, but spoiler alert.

Up (2009)

Up gifr/FullMovieGifs

Avatar (2009)

Avatar gifr/FullMovieGifs

The Shining (1980)

The shining gifr/FullMovieGifs

Top Gun (1986)

Top gunr/FullMovieGifs

This post originally appeared at The Creators Project. Follow The Creators Project on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.