Watch Four Classic Movies From Start To Finish In GIF Form

It’s no secret our attention spans are dwindling, often making it a legitimate challenge to sit and watch a two hour movie, or even at times a two minute trailer.

Which makes r/FullMovieGifs our favourite Reddit discovery of the day, if not week/month/year.

So sit back and have your mind blown with these hyperspeed versions of The Shining, Up, Avatar, and more.

It goes without saying, but spoiler alert.

Up (2009)

Avatar (2009)

The Shining (1980)

Top Gun (1986)

This post originally appeared at The Creators Project. Follow The Creators Project on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.