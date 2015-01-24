28 Popular Movies That Are Getting Sequels This Year

Murray Close/Lionsgate ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2’ will be released in November.

If one thing is certain in Hollywood, it’s sequels.

This year, more than two dozen movie sequels will hit theatres.

Some of these sequels make sense, like “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2.” Others seem less justified, like the upcoming “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2.”

Find out which of your favourite (or least favourite) movies are getting a “Part 2” — or 3, 4, or 5 — this year.

