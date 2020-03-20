16 movies on Disney Plus that adults can enjoy without kids around

Touchstone Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah in ‘Splash.’

Disney Plus is not just filled with animated kids' movies.

There are also plenty of films that adults and parents can enjoy, too.

"Splash," "10 Things I Hate About You," and "While You Were Sleeping" are all on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus has been a godsend to parents everywhere, but there are lots of movies for adults to enjoy, too.

Buried past the “Star Wars” movies and “Frozen II” are titles like “Splash,” “Never Been Kissed,” and “10 Things I Hate About You.”

Note: Numerous Disney Plus titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

1. “10 Things I Hate About You”

Buena Vista Pictures Heath Ledger in ’10 Things I Hate About You.’

With a fantastic crop of talent from late 1990s-era young Hollywood like Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Gabrielle Union, and Heath Ledger, this modernised telling of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” has become a classic in the high school movie genre.

2. “The Black Hole”

Disney Things get psychedelic in ‘The Black Hole.’

One of the more trippy movies Disney has ever made, it follows a group of researchers in space who come across a huge ship near a black hole.

It leads to an adventure that’s part “2001” and part “Star Wars: A New Hope” (which had opened two years before this).

3. “Free Solo”

National Geographic/Jimmy Chin Alex Honnold will give you major anxiety in ‘Free Solo.’

This incredibly breathtaking documentary follows Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person ever to free solo El Capitan. And there is as much drama for Alex on the ground as there is on the climb.

4. “Invincible”

Disney Mark Wahlberg in ‘Invincible.’

Before Disney focused fully on big-budget Marvel and “Star Wars” movies, it was a home for good sports biopics.

Here, Mark Wahlberg plays Vince Papale, a 30-year-old South Philadelphia bartender who gets a shot to play in the NFL for his hometown Eagles in the late 1970s.

5. “Miracle”

Disney Kurt Russell in ‘Miracle.’

Another great biopic, this one looks at the 1980 US Olympic hockey team, who shocked the world by beating the Soviet team. Kurt Russell stars as the driven coach for team USA.

6. “The Muppet Movie”

Associated Film Distribution Kermit and Fozzie are ‘movin’ right along’ in ‘The Muppet Movie.’

Jim Henson completely revolutionised the art of puppetry with the Muppets’ first movie. I mean, Kermit rides a bike! And then there are the feel-good songs, which are needed right about now.

If you are looking for a double feature, Disney Plus also has “The Great Muppet Caper.”

7. “Never Been Kissed”

20th Century Fox Drew Barrymore is no longer ‘Josie Grossie’ in ‘Never Been Kissed.’

Drew Barrymore perfectly plays a newspaper reporter who goes back to high school for a story and ends up doing everything that she wasn’t cool enough to do back when she really was a high schooler.

8. “The Parent Trap”

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution Lindsay Lohan… and Lindsay Lohan star in ‘The Parent Trap.’

Take your pick: Disney Plus has the 1961 original starring Haley Mills or the 1998 version with Lindsay Lohan.

The latter is directed by rom-com queen Nancy Meyers, so that honestly might give it the edge.

9. “Remember the Titans”

YouTube/Disney Denzel Washington in ‘Remember the Titans.’

Denzel Washington is surrounded by a great supporting cast in this movie, which is based on a true story.

It follows Washington as a high school football coach who is tasked to head the first integrated team in 1970s Virginia.

10. “Return to Oz”

Disney Fairuza Balk plays Dorothy in ‘Return to Oz.’

If you are looking for something a little more fantastical (and twisted), you have to watch the sequel to “The Wizard of Oz” that no one asked for and ended up terrifying a generation of children.

11. “Splash”

Buena Vista Distribution Daryl Hannah and Tom Hanks star in ‘Splash.’

Ron Howard’s lighthearted 1980s comedy stars Tom Hanks as a single guy going about his daily life selling fruit until he encounters a mermaid, played by Daryl Hannah. This is literally a fish-out-of-water story.

It’s rounded out with a great supporting cast that includes John Candy and Eugene Levy.

12. “Three Men and a Baby”

Touchstone (L-R) Steve Guttenberg, Tom Selleck, and Ted Danson star in ‘Three Men and a Baby.’

Tom Selleck, Ted Danson, and Steve Guttenberg play three bachelors who are forced to care for a baby left by one of the guys’ girlfriends. Disney Plus also has “Three Men and a Little Lady.”

13. “Turner & Hooch”

Buena Vista Pictures Tom Hanks in ‘Turner & Hooch.’

We are at peak comedy era Tom Hanks here. He plays a cop who must team with a dog to catch a killer.

14. “Waking Sleeping Beauty”

Disney (L-R) ‘Waking Sleeping Beauty’ producer Peter Schneider, Roy E. Disney, and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

This great documentary dives into what is thought of as the “Disney Renaissance.”

The time from 1984 to 1994 that saw Walt Disney Animation become the leaders in the field again with hits like “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “The Lion King.”

15. “While You Were Sleeping”

Disney Bill Pullman and Sandra Bullock star in ‘While You Were Sleeping.’

Sandra Bullock and Bill Pullman star in this romantic comedy that follows a subway token collector (Bullock) who saves her secret crush from being hit by an oncoming train, but while he’s on the mend she ends up falling for his brother (Pullman) instead.

16. “Willow”

MGM

Directed by Ron Howard, from a story by George Lucas, Warwich Davis stars as the hero, Willow, who is tasked with keeping a special baby safe from an evil queen. This is the kind of fantasy movie the big studios (especially Disney) do not make anymore.

