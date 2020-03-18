50 movies still coming to theatres in 2020, and titles that currently have no release dates because of the coronavirus

Warner Bros. ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’

The 2020 movie release schedule is drastically changing because of the coronavirus.

Keep coming back to this story to see the most up-to-date changes.

Also listed are the titles that had release dates pulled because of the virus and now are in limbo.

These are dark times for your local movie theatres. In a business that is known for never closing its doors, the entire industry is taking a huge hit with the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Currently, numerous theatres are closed, including huge chains like AMC and Regal, and studios have quickly reshuffled the release dates of its upcoming movies.

But what will happen to 2020’s biggest blockbusters? In the case of titles like “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Mulan,” there have been no updates on when we’ll see them on the big screen. The next James Bond title, “No Time To Die” will not open now until November and “F9,” the latest “Fast & Furious” release, won’t open until over a year from now, April 2, 2021.

Here are 50 movies on the 2020 theatrical release slate that we are still excited about. Also listed are the titles affected by the coronavirus that we will hopefully see before the year is over.

Note: This post was originally published on March 17 and will be updated as movie releases continue to be impacted by the coronavirus.

MOVIES WITHOUT RELEASE DATES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS:

Jasin Boland/Disney ‘Mulan.’

“Antlers”

Movieclips/YouTube Keri Russell in ‘Antlers.’

This spooky thriller starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons being released by Searchlight Pictures was to open on April 17. But the coronavirus stopped those plans.

“The Lovebirds”

Paramount Pictures Issa Rae (left) and Kumail Nanjiani star in ‘The Lovebirds.’

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani were to show off their comic skills when this movie opened with April 3. Sadly, we will have to wait.

“Mulan”

Jasin Boland/Disney Liu Yifei is the star of ‘Mulan.’

The live-action version of the 1998 Disney animated movie had already had its China release pulled due to the coronavirus. Then when it travelled to the states, Disney finally pulled its entire release.

It was set for a March 27 opening. It is yet to be rescheduled.

“The New Mutants”

Twentieth Century Fox ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Maisie Williams is in ‘The New Mutants.’

My goodness, this movie just can’t catch a break.

Preproduction on this began back in 2017 with a release date set in April 2018. After a slew of release date changes, the studio that made the movie, 20th Century Fox, was bought by Disney. The most recent news was this X-Men spin-off was to finally come out on April 3, 2020.

But then the coronavirus happened. It has yet to be rescheduled.

“A Quiet Place Part II”

Paramount Pictures Emily Blunt (right) is the star of ‘A Quiet Place Part II.’

John Krasinski’s sequel to his surprise hit movie was originally going to open March 20, but due to the coronavirus, the release was pulled.

According to a tweet by Krasinski, the film will open “once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic.”

2020 RELEASE SLATE — SO FAR:

Sony Pictures The sequel to ‘Venom’ opens in October.

“Tolls World Tour” – April 10 (Also available On Demand)

Universal ‘Tolls World Tour.’

Universal announced Monday that this animated movie will not just open in theatres, but also be available On Demand.

This is the first time a movie from a major studio releases a title as a day-and-date.

“My Spy” – April 17

STXfilms ‘My Spy’ stars Dave Bautista (right).

Dave Bautista plays a CIA operative who finds his toughest competition: a 9-year-old (Chloe Coleman from “Big Little Lies”).

This is a title that has had a slew of release date changes. We’ll see if it stays on this one.

“Black Widow” – May 1

Marvel Studios ‘Black Widow’ stars Scarlett Johansson (left) and Florence Pugh.

Though Disney has moved most of its upcoming releases, it’s still dug in with this May 1 date for its Marvel title.

“Legally Blonde 3” – May 8

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) ‘Legally Blonde 3’ brings Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) back to the silver screen.

Reese Witherspoon returns to play Elle Woods. It will be the first time we’ve seen the character since the sequel in 2003 (we won’t count the spin-off “Legally Blondes” in 2009).

“Scoob!” – May 15

Warner Bros. ‘Scoob!’

Scooby-Doo is timeless, as we see with the latest movie. Zac Efron will voice Fred with Will Forte as Shaggy.

“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” – May 22

Paramount ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.’

Yes, things are awful right now, but at least we have SpongeBob to take away the pain.

“Artemis Fowl” – May 29

Disney ‘Artemis Fowl.’

Yet another movie that has moved around the calendar a lot. Many still wonder why Disney doesn’t just make this a Disney Plus title.

“Wonder Woman 1984” – June 5

Warner Bros. / Kirsten Acuna, Insider Gal Gadot (left) and Chris Pine in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’

We meet up with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) in the 1980s for the sequel. And Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor!

“Greyhound” – June 12

Sony Tom Hanks in ‘Greyhound.’

Tom Hanks was beloved long before he and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to be tested positive for the coronavirus. He also wrote the screenplay for this movie himself.

So, yes, there’s going to be a lot to talk to him about when this World War II drama opens.

“Candyman” – June 12

Universal ‘Candyman.’

Jordan Peele co-wrote and produced this “spiritual sequel” to the classic 1992 horror.

“Soul” – June 19

Pixar ‘Soul.’

Pixar will try to rebound from the underperformance of “Onward” with this celebration of music and the human spirit.

“The King of Staten Island” – June 19

Universal ‘The King of Staten Island.’

Pete Davidson teams up with Judd Apatow to write a semi-autobiographical dramedy about Davidson growing up in Staten Island. Apatow also takes the directing reigns.

“Top Gun: Maverick” – June 24

Paramount Pictures Tom Cruise reprises his role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

Tom Cruise returns to play hotshot pilot “Maverick.” The cast also includes Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer reprising his role as “Ice Man.”

“In the Heights” – June 26

Warner Bros. Anthony Ramos plays Usnavi (centre) in the movie ‘In the Heights.’

Jon M. Chu, director of “Crazy Rich Asians,” brings Lin-Manuel Miranda’s play to the screen.

“Free Guy” – July 3

20th Century Ryan Reynolds in ‘Free Guy.’

Ryan Reynolds discovers he’s an NPC (non-player character) in a video game. Get ready for laughs and action. The movie also stars Taika Waititi, Jodi Comer, and “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” – July 3

Universal ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru.’

Steve Carell returns to voice the supervillain character, Gru. And once more we follow his loveable minions around.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – July 10

Sony Paul Rudd in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife.’

Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan made the original “Ghostbusters” movie, is the latest director to try to relaunch the comedy franchise.

Original Ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson return. The movie also stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard.

Untitled “The Purge” Sequel – July 10

Universal ‘The Purge’ is coming back.

The latest movie in this successful horror franchise from Blumhouse Productions returns this summer.

“Tenet” – July 17

Warner Bros. John David Washington stars in ‘Tenet.’

Christopher Nolan’s latest anticipated title is a spy thriller, a time travel movie, and is all set around the possibility of World War 3.

John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Nolan regular Michael Caine star.

“The French Dispatch” – July 24

Fox Searchlight Pictures Timothée Chalamet in ‘The French Dispatch.’

Wes Anderson’s latest movie surrounds around a group of American journalists living in France.

Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Timothée Chalamet, and Saoirse Ronan star.

“Jungle Cruise” – July 24

Disney Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt in ‘Jungle Cruise.’

This is the latest Disney ride to get the movie treatment. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt lead us through this action-comedy.

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” – July 31

Universal Kristen Wiig (left) and Annie Mumolo in ‘Bridesmaids.’

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, who previously teamed on writing the hit “Bridesmaids,” are sharing writing credits again for this comedy that they both star in.

“Morbius” – July 31

Sony Pictures Jared Leto is joining the Marvel family.

The latest Marvel character to hit the big screen is this one in which Jared Leto plays the living vampire.

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” – August 7

Sony ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.’

This wacky sequel to the surprise original hit had to move its release date of April due to the coronavirus.

“Infinite” – August 7

Chris Pizzello/AP Mark Wahlberg.

Director Antoine Fuqua (“The Equaliser” movies) teams with Mark Wahlberg in which he plays a man who learns that his hallucinations are in fact visions from the past.

“Nobody” – August 14

Richard Shotwell/AP Bob Odenkirk.

What could be a late summer sleeper hit, Bob Odenkirk plays a regular guy who takes action when he stands up for a woman being harassed by a group of guys (who turn out to be part of a drug cartel).

“The One and Only Ivan” – August 14

Evan Agostini/AP Sam Rockwell.

Based on the popular children’s novel, a gorilla named Ivan (Sam Rockwell), who lives in a cage at a mall, cares for a baby elephant who shows up.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” – August 21

Orion Pictures ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music.’

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return to play the popular time-travelling characters they brought into the world back in the late 1980s.

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” – August 28

Summit Entertainment Ryan Reynolds (left) and Samuel L. Jackson in ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.’

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson return for the sequel to the 2017 action-comedy.

“Connected” – September 18

Sony ‘Connected.’

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller once more put on their producing hats to team with Sony for another animated movie. This time, they follow a family who needs to save the world after a tech uprising.

Last time Lord, Miller, and Sony worked together they won an Oscar for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

“The King’s Man” – September 18

The slick super-spy “Kingsman” franchise now gets a prequel.

“Without Remorse” – September 18

John Lamparski/Getty Images Michael B. Jordan stars in ‘Without Remorse.’

The latest Hollywood adaptation of a Tom Clancy novel stars Michael B. Jordan as a Navy SEAL out to avenge his wife’s murder.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” – September 25

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BAFTA LA Aaron Sorkin.

This historic tail of seven people involved in the uprising of the 1968 Democratic National Convention gets the Aaron Sorkin treatment.

“Venom 2” – October 2

Sony Pictures ‘Venom 2.’

Tom Hardy returns to play the Marvel villain, and this time Andy Serkis is the director.

“Death of the Nile” – October 9

20th Century Fox Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot in ‘Murder on the Orient Express.’

Kenneth Branagh directs and returns as Agatha Christie’s popular detective Hercule Poirot in this whodunit sequel to “Murder on the Orient Express.”

This time, stars include Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, and “Black Panther” star Letitia Wright.

“Halloween Kills” – October 16

Universal Legendary horror character Michael Myers.

Legendary horror character Michael Myers returns in this sequel to the latest reboot of the franchise.

“Eternals” – November 6

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney The cast of ‘Eternals.’

Marvel’s look at a race of immortal beings stars Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, and Brian Tyree Henry.

“Deep Water” – November 13

Jordan Strauss/AP Ana de Armas stars in ‘Deep Water.’

It’s the movie where reported couple Ben Affleck and “Bond” star Ana de Armas hit it off.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” – November 20

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters.’

It’s finally going to happen. After movies showing the might of King Kong and Godzilla, the two will finally face off in an ultimate monster battle.

“The Man from Toronto” – November 20

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon Kevin Hart.

Woody Harrelson plays the world’s deadliest assassin. Kevin Hart plays a guy who is not that at all. But somehow they get mistaken at an Airbnb rental.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” – November 25

Walt Disney Animation ‘Raya and the Last Dragon.’

This Disney animated movie follows a warrior named Raya who is in search of the last dragon.

“Happiest Season” – November 25

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Kristen Stewart.

This romantic comedy follows Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis playing a loving couple who get in a spat when it’s revealed at a family party that one of them hasn’t yet come out to her parents.

“No Time to Die” – November 25

Universal Pictures Daniel Craig stars as James Bond.

Daniel Craig is back one last time to play James Bond. And boy has it been a process to get to the finish line. A director change, on-set injury by Craig, and now the coronavirus changing the movie’s release date has kept this movie from audiences.

“King Richard” – November 25

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI Will Smith.

What is certain to receive Oscar consideration, Will Smith plays Richard Williams, the driven father who made his daughters Venus and Serena Williams into tennis superstars.

“Dune” – December 18

John Shearer/Getty Timothée Chalamet.

The latest adaptation of the famous Frank Herbert novel stars Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, and Zendaya.

“Coming 2 America” – December 18

Paramount ‘Coming to America.’

Eddie Murphy returns for the much-anticipated sequel to “Coming to America.”

“West Side Story” – December 18

Twentieth Century Fox ‘West Side Story.’

Steven Spielberg adapts the famous musical, which stars Ansel Elgort.

“The Last Duel” – December 25

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Matt Damon (left) and Ben Affleck.

In this movie, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are going to share the same screen for the first time since 1999’s “Dogma.” The duo also share screenwriting credits. The last time they did that they won Oscars for penning “Good Will Hunting.”

“The Tomorrow War” – December 25

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt plays a man drafted to fight in a war that can only be won in his ability to correct his past. Betty Gilpin and J.K. Simmons also star.

“News of the World” – December 25

Getty Images Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks teams once more with director Paul Greengrass (“Captain Phillips”) for a western about a man (Hanks) who travels the west bringing news of the world to local towns.

