25 Movies To See In 2015

2015 could easily be the biggest year at the box office in years. It will definitely be one of the most exciting.
Not only are we getting new “Star Wars” and “Avengers” instalments — two films which could easily top over $US1 billion at theatres — but there are plenty of sequels to films made popular in the ’90s and earlier.
It will feel like we’re stepping into a giant time machine.
From comedies to sequels and spy thrillers, these are the movies we can’t wait to see.
Release date: Jan. 9, 2015
Why to see it: Just when you thought they couldn't take anyone else, Liam Neeson returns one last time as retired CIA agent Bryan Mills to show off his particular set of skills. Instead of taking down baddies this time, Mills will be on the run trying to clear his name for a murder he didn't commit.
Wide release date: Jan. 16, 2015
Why to see it: Clint Eastwood's latest film stars Bradley Cooper as Chris Kyle, the deadliest sniper in US military history. Originally debuting last year, the movie received good reviews for Cooper's portrayal of the Navy Seal.
Release date: Jan. 23, 2015
Why to see it: Even if you're not into hockey or sports, it's hard to not be drawn into the documentary about the Soviet Union's Red Army hockey team. The film tells the story behind the politically driven team. So far, the film has received extremely positive reviews.
Release date: March 13, 2015
Why to see it: Thor will be putting down his mighty hammer to take on Moby Dick. If you liked 'Rush,' director Ron Howard and Chris Hemsworth team up again to tackle Nathaniel Philbrick's 2000 book of the same name.
Release date: April 3, 2015
Why to see it: Fast cars, exotic locations, and Vin Diesel? We've been waiting a long time for the next instalment of 'Fast and the Furious.' The film was delayed nearly a year after the death of Paul Walker. We're interested in seeing how the series continues Walker's role with his brothers Caleb and Cody, and ultimately retires his character. Action star Jason Statham will also take over duties as the new villain.
Fans of the series have closely been following Diesel on social media as he shows off behind-the-scenes looks from the next film.
Release date: April 10, 2015
Why to see it: If you don't know the name Oscar Isaac, you're about to this year. Not only is he starring in indie hit 'A Most Violent Year' and the next 'Star Wars,' but he'll also play a mysterious CEO dabbling in a secret artificial intelligence program. The trailer reminds us of last year's 'Her' with Joaquin Phoenix mixed with 'I, Robot,' but with a darker spin.
Release date: May 1, 2015
Why to see it: When Earth's mightiest heroes assemble you don't need many reasons to head out to theatres. We already know you're planning to see this one. James Spader as a psychotic android uttering the 'Pinocchio' theme gives us chills every time we watch this trailer. However, we're most excited to see the character Marvel has been keeping closely guarded: Paul Bettany's Vision. Let's hope for a cameo from Tom Hiddleston (Loki), too.
Release date: May 15, 2015
Why to see it: If you were a fan of George Miller's original 1979 film, Miller is back directing the fourth instalment starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. The film has been in the works for over two decades, so expectations are high. The second trailer for the film delivers with a barrage of non-stop action and gorgeous visuals that should excite fans of the series.
Release date: May 15, 2015
Why to see it: Yes, the Barden Bellas are back for another round of a capella competition. The entire cast will return along with a few new faces including Katey Sagal. At the least, we're sure it will spur another cup song craze. The song Anna Kendrick popularised sparked an online YouTube sensation with copycat videos.
Release date: May 22, 2015
Why to see it: If the vague teaser trailer for Disney's adaptation of its theme park attraction doesn't do it for you, imagine George Clooney taking on mysterious robots. Not a lot is known about the upcoming sci-fi flick c0-starring Britt Robertson and Hugh Laurie, but the extended footage we viewed for the film at New York Comic Con in October featuring Clooney had us ready for more.
Release date: June 12, 2015
Why to see it: Chris Pratt. Dinosaurs. What other reasons do you need to return to the world of 'Jurassic Park'? You get shark-eating dinosaurs and Chris Pratt on a motorcycle getting chased by even more dinosaurs. Sign us up.
Release date: June 26, 2015
Why to see it: Mark Wahlberg returns with everyone's favourite foul-mouthed teddy. The first film went on to become the highest-grossing original R-rated comedy at the box-office. We're pretty bummed Mila Kunis isn't set to reprise her lead character, but Liam Neeson recently joined the cast. Amanda Seyfried will also star.
Release date: July 1, 2015
Why to see it: We're both semi-guarded and excited to see whether the next 'Terminator' can smoothly rewrite the history of the 1984 original. We are looking forward to see the 'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke on screen with Matt Smith ('Doctor Who') whose role continues to be shrouded in secrecy. Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back, too. Let's just hope we're happy for his return. He'll be playing Sarah Connor's 'pops' in the new film.
Release date: July 17, 2015
Why to see it: While Edgar Wright may have left the director's chair last year over 'creative differences,' Marvel hasn't let us down yet. Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas will star in the film based on the popular comic about a thief-turned-superhero. It will be the first Marvel movie after the highly-anticipated 'Avengers' sequel.
Release date: Aug. 7, 2015
Why to see it: We're really hoping Fox's 'Fantastic Four' reboot will be the start of something big. We barely know anything about the film; however, X-Men script writer Simon Kinberg worked on the screenplay, so the franchise should be in good hands. Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Jamie Bell will star.
Release date: Oct. 2, 2015
Why to watch: We get nervous just watching this trailer of Joseph Gordon-Levitt planning to walk from one World Trade Center building to another. If you've seen 2008 British doc 'Man on Wire,' director Robert Zemeckis's next film will capture the true story of Philippe Petit's breathtaking high-wire walk between the Twin Towers in 1974. We're just not sure we need to see it in 3D. Ben Kingsley also stars.
Release date: Oct. 16, 2015
Why to see it: Any time Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks team up ('Saving Private Ryan,' 'Catch Me If You Can') it's always a must-watch. Disney's upcoming film doesn't have a name yet, but it will revolve around the true story of James Donovan (Hanks), an attorney assigned the task of negotiating the release of a captured American U-2 pilot.
Release date: Nov. 20, 2015
Why to see it: The conclusion to 'The Hunger Games' series will be one of the most-anticipated films of the year. The last film was a giant set up for the finale, ending on a major cliffhanger for those who haven't read the series. There should be more of Jena Malone as fan-favourite Johanna and Jennifer Lawrence slinging arrows.
If you've come this far on the journey with Katniss Everdeen, you'll be heading out to see this one.
Release date: Nov. 25, 2015
Why to see it: If you couldn't get enough of Matt Damon in 'Interstellar,' he'll be heading back to space in director Ridley Scott's next film. This time, he'll play an astronaut struggling to survive on Mars. Jessica Chastain, Kate Mara, Kristen Wiig, and Jeff Daniels also star. The film will be based on the book of the same name by Andy Weir.
Release date: Fall 2015
Why to see it: After the script leaked online, director Quentin Tarantino threatened the movie may never see the light of day. We're glad he changed his mind about the Western. Tarantino has referred to the project as his baby, and with eight people trapped in a saloon during a blizzard, you know it won't be long until the blood starts to spill. Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, Bruce Dern, and Channing Tatum are set to star.
Release date: Dec. 18, 2015
Why to see it: We're not sure what we're more excited for: the three-pronged lightsaber, the new ball droid BB-8, the return of the Millennium Falcon, or seeing the original cast reunite on screen. The next 'Star Wars' film isn't only the most anticipated movie of 2015, but it also has a good chance of breaking A LOT of box-office records, including highest-grossing of all time. Watch your back 'Avatar.'
Buy your tickets in advance for this one, you will.
Release date: Dec. 18, 2015
Why to see it: We've wanted to see Amy Poehler and Tina Fey together in a movie ever since they first hosted the Golden Globes together. The duo will star as siblings as they reunite to throw a party in their parents old home before they sell it. The film will be directed by Jason Moore ('Pitch Perfect').
Release date: Dec. 25, 2015
Why to see it: Hawkeye and Tom Cruise? Jeremy Renner will reprise his role in the upcoming sequel along with Cruise. We know Cruise often does a lot of his own stunts. This time around he clung to the side of a plane flying high above London. The film should be one of the biggest hits of next year -- MI4 became Cruise's highest-grossing movie ever.
Release date: July 10, 2015
Why to see it: Sorry Pixar. We're sure we'll love the studio's next two releases, 'Inside Out' and 'The Good Dinosaur,' but those loveable, yellow minions have us hooked. The spin-off to the wildly popular 'Despicable Me' franchise is more of a prequel series to how the critters found their leader Gru. Steve Carrell isn't billed in the cast to return, but Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, and Michael Keaton will lead the cast.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.