21 Movies You Need To See In 2014

As the new year begins, we’re looking forward to another year of sequels, and superheroes, and a few big reboots.
2013 brought in more than a combined $US10.9 billion domestically in theatres.
While we’re unsure whether this year will be as big at the movies, there are plenty of contenders for the next break-out blockbuster.
2014 brings two new Marvel movies, more of Jennifer Lawrence’s arrow-slinging heroine, and director Christopher Nolan’s return to the screen post-Batman.
We’ve gone through the many releases of the new year to select the most-anticipated films of the year.
From historical accounts to best-selling adaptations, space adventures and quirky comedies and thrillers, there’s something for everyone.
Wide Release Date: January 10
Why to see it: Spike Jonze's unusual love story about a man who falls in love with his operating system (voiced by Scarlett Johansson) has been garnering a lot of attention from critics and audiences though it's only been in limited release.
Amy Adams also stars in the film.
Release Date: February 7
Why to see it: The original cop film came out in 1987 so it was only a matter of time until a reboot to the franchise was made.
We weren't sure about a remake of the Paul Verhoeven film until seeing the first trailer with Joel Kinnaman ('The Killing'), Samuel L. Jackson, and Michael Keaton who's making a return to the big screen in a few films this year.
Release Date: February 7
Why to see it: It's essentially 'Ocean's 11' ... but for art ... during World War II.
The film was originally supposed to come out December 18 before getting pushed back to this year, so we're about ready to see George Clooney, Matt Damon, Bill Murray, and John Goodman have at it on screen.
Clooney told Deadline he thought there was a better release date than the crowded holiday. They considered moving it up to November but feared not having the film finished in time. Instead, they selected the weekend 'Shutter Island' was released in 2010.
Release Date: March 7
Why to see it: If you're a Wes Anderson fan, his latest quirky comedy follows the adventures of a famous concierge played by Ralph Fiennes as he's trying to avoid a murder investigation.
It also reteams Edward Norton and Bill Murray after 2012's 'Moonrise Kingdom.' This may be Fiennes finest role yet.
Release date: March 14
Why to see it: Kristen Bell is back as cult favourite private investigator thanks to the fans. We're excited to see how this project turns out after raising a record $US2 million through a Kickstarter campaign in 10 hours! (Typically, these fundraisers go on for 30 days to meet their goal.)
Release Date: April 4
Why to see it: If you're not seeing it for the return of Chris Evans -- or Scarlett Johansson -- see it for Robert Redford who hinted he'll be playing a villain -- other than the Winter soldier -- in the sequel.
There's always the promise of fun teasers in after the credits for future Marvel movies as well.
Release Date: May 2
Why to see it: Honestly, we're more excited to see villains -- Jamie Foxx as Electro and Paul Giamatti
playing his favourite comic character the Rhino -- than we are to see the return of Andrew Garfield as the 'friendly neighbourhood' Spider-Man. (After all, he's into breaking promises to his girlfriend's dead father.)
It also looks like we'll also see the introduction of Spidey's nemeses the Sinister Six. If we're lucky, we may also get a teaser for one of the planned spinoff movies in the works after the credits.
Release Date: May 16
Why to see it: After last year's robot vs. alien movie from Guillermo del Toro, you may be done with giant monsters. We're a little wary since the movie comes from director Gareth Edwards who's really only known for alien flick 'Monsters.' However, we're giving this reboot a chance because it gives us a chance to see Bryan Cranston front and center again after 'Breaking Bad' and 'Argo.'
Plus, Ken Watanabe is also in the picture.
Release Date: May 23
Why to see it: The sequel not only unites the newer generation of 'X-Men' actors with the older one and has them interacting on screen together.
Hugh Jackman's back as Wolverine, Peter Dinklage ('Game of Thrones') is playing the villain, and it's always fun to see real-life BFFs Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen on screen together. Did we mention Jennifer Lawrence is in the film?
This is probably one of the best trailers we've seen for a movie so far this year, as well.
Release Date: June 6
Why to see it: Shailene Woodley ('The Descendants') is going to be heading a new young adult series adaptation 'Divergent' this year; however, we think 'The Fault in Our Stars' is the film that may get the young actress more recognition.
The film is an adaptation of John Green's bestselling novel about two cancer patients falling in love. It's going to be a tear jerker, but could be the new 'Notebook' for a younger generation. Green tweeted images throughout the filming process.
Release Date: June 27
Why to see it: There will be explosions, cool cars transforming into robots -- and possible dinobots -- and there will be more explosions. We don't care how far-fetched the film is (these are talking robots after all), you know it will be awesome.
And with Shia LaBeouf gone, Mark Wahlberg is stepping in as lead man.
In the meantime Bay, we'll try to forget this.
Release Date: July 25
Why to see it: There are two movies out this year about the Greek demigod.
One stars an actor from the 'Twilight' franchise, another stars the more recognisable -- and believable -- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the role.
The actor has been teasing photos from the set of the Brett Ratner movie over the past few months and we're ready to finally see what The Rock looks like as Herc.
Release Date: August 1
Why to see it: The film is supposed to be more comedic than its Marvel predecessors. Given the large cast consisting of Chris Pratt, John C. Reilly, and Karen Gillian ('Doctor Who'), we're sold since Disney and Marvel collaborations haven't led us astray so far.
After being teased at the end of 'Thor: The Dark World,' we're interested in seeing more of Benecio del Toro as The Collector. We're also excited for Vin Diesel to voice tree monster Groot.
Release Date: August 15, 2014
The Newbery Medal winning Lois Lowry story about a utopian society is one we're most excited to see. It will also be among Taylor Swift's first ventures onto the big screen.
If you're still not convinced, there's a ton of star power: Meryl Streep, Jeff Bridges, Katie Holmes, and Alexander Skarsgard ('True Blood').
Release Date: October 3
Why to see it: Based on the New York Times best seller from Gillian Flynn, David Fincher ('House of Cards') directs the mystery starring our future Batman Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike ('Wrath of the Titans').
Release Date: November 7
Why to see it: We've been waiting to see this space adventure for a long time -- and that was before Alfonso Cuaron's masterpiece 'Gravity' hit theatres.
Rather than travelling simply through space, Nolan's film will follow a team (including Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey) heading through a wormhole.
McConaughey's been on a winning streak lately (see here, here, and here) and Hathaway won an Oscar for 'Les Misérables' last year.
Let's be serious, when has Nolan let us down?
Release Date: November 21
Why to see it: Perhaps the most anticipated movie of the yearThe last film ended on a cliffhanger, so naturally you have to tune in to know what will happen to girl on fire Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence). If you're not seeing it for Lawrence's captivating on screen presence, head out for another glimpse of Johanna.
Also, if you're over the whole 'kids killing kids' in an arena, the third instalment doesn't follow this model anymore as the film focuses on all about rebellion against a tyrannical government.
Release Date: November 26
Why to see it: In case you didn't realise, this Warner Bros. is releasing a sequel to the first film with original stars Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, and Jason Sudeikis starting their own business venture.
Even better? Jennifer Aniston, Jamie Foxx, and Kevin Spacey will also reprise their roles while Christopher Walken joins the cast.
Release Date: December 17
Why to see it: If you've stuck through Peter Jackson's adaptation of a short children's tale into a three-part saga, you'll be rewarded.
This should be the best of the trilogy, not only because there's a fire-breathing dragon (Benedict Cumberbatch) set loose on a town of unsuspecting people but because it sets up the Battle of the Five Armies -- not included in 'The Hobbit' story -- which should be as impressive as final battle in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.' The battle serves as a further link between 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit.'
Release Date: June 13
Why to see it: Out of all the animated releases next year, this is definitely the one your kids will want you to take them to see. The sequel to DreamWorks Animation's 2010 hit follows the continuing adventure of a Viking boy and his dragon Toothless five years after the initial film.
'Star Wars' fans will be happy to learn some of the film was inspired by 'The Empire Strikes Back.'
Release Date: February 28
Why to see it: When we first saw this trailer, we got really excited because all we could think of was 'Taken' ... but on a plane. Sign. Us. Up.
That's not quite the concept. Rather, Neeson's character finds himself framed for a plane hijacking and he has less very little time to figure out who's framing him and prevent a bomb from exploding.
We're not saying it's going to be perfect; however, it looks like one of those films ('Taken') that will eventually replay over and over again on television for years to come and become a cult favourite. Maybe.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.