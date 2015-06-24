19 popular movies currently being made into TV shows

Hollywood’s recycling bin is filling up — especially for movies being adapted to TV.

In the upcoming season alone, there’s numerous TV shows based on movies, including ABC’s “Uncle Buck,” CBS’s “Limitless” and “Rush Hour,” Netflix’s “Wet Hot American Summer,” MTV’s “Scream,” and Fox’s “Minority Report.”

In the crowded TV landscape, networks are looking for anything that can break through. Projects which existed in another medium (book, movie, stage play), and better still if they were hits, mean viewers already have knowledge of the show and possibly a connection.

Here are 19 movies currently being developed for TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.