19 popular movies currently being made into TV shows

Hollywood’s recycling bin is filling up — especially for movies being adapted to TV.
In the upcoming season alone, there’s numerous TV shows based on movies, including ABC’s “Uncle Buck,” CBS’s “Limitless” and “Rush Hour,” Netflix’s “Wet Hot American Summer,” MTV’s “Scream,” and Fox’s “Minority Report.”
In the crowded TV landscape, networks are looking for anything that can break through. Projects which existed in another medium (book, movie, stage play), and better still if they were hits, mean viewers already have knowledge of the show and possibly a connection.
Here are 19 movies currently being developed for TV.
Titled 'Shadowhunters,' the series is based on Cassandra Clare's 'Mortal Instruments' book series. Set at ABC Family, the series has cast 'Vampire Academy' actor Dominic Sherwood in the lead role of Jace.
A&E's follow-up to 1976's 'The Omen' finds Damien Thorne all grown up. With very little knowledge of the ungodly forces around him, he'll have to face the truth that he is the antichrist.
Jerry Bruckheimer ('CSI' franchise) is developing the TV adaptation with Paramount TV. In the 1980 film, Richard Gere plays a male escort who's accused of murder.
CBS is developing a comedy based on the Weitz brothers' movie, 'In Good Company.' In the 2004 movie, Dennis Quaid stars as a middle-aged executive whose new boss, played by Topher Grace, is half his age and dating his daughter.
Josh Bycel and Jon Fenner ('Happy Endings') are attached to write the script with Paul Weitz, the film's writer/director.
Loosely based on the Jane Fonda-Jennifer Lopez movie about the difficult relationship between a wife and her mother-in-law, the TV series is being developed for Fox.
Amy B. Harris ('Carrie Diaries') is writing the script for Warner Bros. TV and original producers of the 2005 movie, Chris Bender and J.C. Spink, will executive produce.
The 1988 movie that taught us how to remember our inner child, Tom Hanks' 'Big,' is in development at Fox. 'Enlisted' executive producers Kevin Biegel and Mike Royce will team up again to produce and write the adaptation.
ABC is creating an anthology series inspired by the 1984 movie that will examine couples in different stages of their relationship. 'New Girl' duo JJ Philbin and Josh Malmuth will write and produce the series.
NBC is taking a stab at developing Keanu Reeves-Al Pacino movie, 'The Devil's Advocate,' into a series. Producers John Wells and Arnold Kopelson are behind the 1997 movie about a law firm owned by Satan.
A small screen adaptation of Mark Wahlberg's sniper thriller 'The Shooter' is in the works at USA Network. The series is being written by John Hlavin ('Underworld: Awakening,' 'The Shield').
Fox is developing a series on Will Smith's 2005 romantic comedy, 'Hitch,' about a man who helped other men find dates. Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, are set to executive produce.
Leonard DiCaprio thriller, 'Shutter Island,' is being developed into a series titled Ashecliffe, the name of the isolated mental hospital where the movie took place. Martin Scorsese is attached to direct the pilot with Dennis Lehane, who wrote the novel the film was based on, penning the script.
NBC has brought on 'Old School' and 'Hangover' writer Scot Armstrong to develop 1990 comedy 'Problem Child' for TV. In the movie, Michael Oliver plays a devilish adopted child who drives his new parents to their limits.
'Sex and the City' writer Jenny Bicks is developing comedy 'Marley & Me' for NBC, with the film's director David Frankel attached to direct. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson, the movie revolves around the lessons learned while raising a dog with a big personality.
'Fringe' writers Akiva Goldsman and Jeff Pinkner are developing 1990 movie 'Ghost' for TV. The movie starred Patrick Swayze as a ghost trying to solve his own murder while trying to reconnect with his lover (played by Demi Moore).
Paramount TV is in early development on a TV series based on the 1998 movie, 'The Truman Show.' In the film, Jim Carrey plays an insurance salesman who discovers his entire life is actually a T.V. show.
'Real Genius,' a 1985 movie starring Val Kilmer, is in development at NBC. The movie about teen geniuses developing a laser will be reimagined as a workplace comedy. Adam Sandler is attached as one of the producers.
The Germany production company behind the 'Resident Evil' movie franchise, Constantin Film, is planning a TV spinoff of the movies after the release of its final film in 2016.
'Underworld' director Lens Wiseman teased a TV series based on the supernatural movie franchise. Very few details are known about the series as two more movies seem to be up first.
The CW is developing a TV series from the 2006 Ed Norton film, 'The Illusionist.' It will be written by 'True Blood' writer Mark Hudis and take place in turn-of-the-century New York.
